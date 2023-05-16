Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Could Lack-of-know-how Be At The Root Of Burnout?

Tuesday, 16 May 2023, 11:24 am
Press Release: Genius You

Burnout, including among New Zealanders, is currently at an all-time high--according to a Future Forum global survey--a nasty trend that is the result of overworking to achieve lofty ambitions that ultimately fall short.

Hard work alone is not enough to help a person achieve the heights they aspire to if they do not have a mechanism or process that informs them how to get there.

Simone-Ellen Keller, a personal transformation strategist and CEO ofGenius You—a consultancy that teaches people how the mind works and how to use it to uncover their brilliance by using emotions constructively—says burnout is the outcome from not knowing how to overcome the obstacles our brain throws up.

"We have often never learned the process to achieve what we aspire to. We all dream of having a fantastic partner to share our lives with that we can love forever more, but divorce rates in New Zealand are through the roof.

"We end up frustrated, annoyed and disappointed instead of in love. So many of us attain marriage, but we never learn the skills to achieve the dream of a long, happy relationship," Keller says.

"Many parents desire a great relationship with their children, but failure to achieve that aspiration doesn't mean the desire disappears. Burnout may seem to be the problem, but it's not the problem; burnout is the outcome of having the drive to achieve something but not having the process," Keller says.

We think these skills are innate because we are human, but they are not.

She offers the following advice to people who work hard but are frustrated by their lack of progress (and therefore at risk of burnout):

1. Model others

Keller said it's always a good idea to find somebody who has succeeded in what you want to do and find out how they got there.

"They will have the same equipment that you do, but they are just using it better or differently."

2. Create a measurement system

"Measure what is causing you to feel like you are burning out. Stand back and analyse what is going on. When you can understand the problem, you are trying to solve, you are empowered to move forward," Keller says.

3. Change through behaviour

Keller says change comes through behaviour, not by thought.

"A negative thought is not easily overridden by thinking thoughts of, for example gratitude, but through acts of gratitude.

"For example, writing somebody a note expressing your gratitude, saying 'thank you to somebody you appreciate' or by carrying out an act of service," says Keller.

More information here: https://www.geniusyou.co.nz/

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Genius You on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

REINZ: Holidays Add To Market Slow-Down in April, But Green Shoots Begin To Emerge

The median price for residential property (excluding sections) decreased 10.9% annually to $780,000 in April 2023. More>>



GE Free NZ: Secret Talks Threaten NZ Farmers

The article indicates that the NZ Government has been in closed door talks to “progress allowing GE seeds to be imported and sold in New Zealand, the UK and the European Union.” More>>


QV: Declines Slowing In Some Centres, Increasing In Others.

New Zealand’s average home value is zeroing in on $900,000, following another month of widespread declines. Latest QV House Price Index shows values have reduced by an average of 4.5%. More>>



Deep Sea Mining Campaign: TMC Loses Second Major Investor

Bad news mounts for the floundering would-be miner The Metals Company with The Wall Street Journal reporting the divestment of Danish shipping company Maersk. More>>


PwC: Strong New Zealand Deal Activity Continues

Analysis finds active pipeline of M&A opportunities have continued during the first quarter of 2023, with trade buyers remaining key players in deal flow. More>>


Export NZ: Welcomes Free Trade With UK

ExportNZ celebrates the Government’s announcement that Free Trade Agreement with UK will come into force on 31 May. More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 