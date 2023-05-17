Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Auckland Residents Advised To Prepare For Another Major Weather Event

Wednesday, 17 May 2023, 11:05 am
Press Release: Fabric Digital

Auckland is on high alert as it braces for another potential major weather event, with heavy rainfall and strong winds threatening the region. Among the numerous concerns associated with such events, water damage to carpets and flooring is a common issue faced by residents. To mitigate the impact of severe weather on homes, Aucklanders are advised to take all necessary precautions and be prepared to seek professional help, including carpet repair and drying services. Ché Boielle, a carpet care expert from Klever Carpet Cleaning, emphasises the importance of protecting homes from the elements and offers insights into the value of these services.

The Impending Weather Event and Its Potential Impact:

Auckland has experienced several major weather events in recent years, with significant rainfall and powerful winds causing widespread flooding, power outages, and property damage. As the city prepares for another bout of severe weather, residents must take necessary steps to safeguard their homes and belongings against potential risks. Water damage can lead to a host of problems, including mould growth, compromised structural integrity, and ruined furnishings. One of the most prevalent challenges faced by homeowners during such events is damage to carpets and flooring.

The Role of Carpet Repair and Drying Services:

Ché Boielle from Klever Carpet Cleaning highlights the importance of acting promptly when it comes to waterlogged carpets. "Carpet drying and repair services are essential in addressing water damage and preventing further problems, such as mould and mildew. While carpet drying is relatively inexpensive, damage to floorboards and other parts of the house can result in substantial costs," says Boielle.

Proactive Measures for Homeowners:

Homeowners can take several proactive measures to minimise the risk of damage during severe weather events. Ensuring that their homes are properly insulated and weatherproofed can prevent water from entering and causing damage to carpets and other surfaces. Regular inspection and maintenance of roofing and gutter systems are crucial to prevent leaks and water build-up that could eventually damage carpets and flooring.

Emergency Preparedness and Community Resources:

Auckland residents should also familiarise themselves with available community resources and emergency preparedness plans. Local authorities often provide information on emergency shelters, evacuation routes, and essential services during severe weather events. By staying informed and connected to community resources, residents can better protect themselves and their homes from potential damage.

Insurance and Financial Considerations:

Another important aspect of preparing for major weather events is ensuring that homeowners have adequate insurance coverage. This includes reviewing existing policies to confirm that they cover weather-related damages, such as flooding and windstorms. In the event of significant damage to their property, having appropriate insurance coverage can help homeowners recover more quickly and minimise the financial impact of repairs and replacements, including carpet repair and drying services.

Auckland residents should remain vigilant as they face another potential major weather event. Taking precautions to protect homes, being aware of the risks, and seeking professional help when needed, such as carpet repair and drying services, can minimise the damage and costs associated with these events.

