Three Lotto Players Win Second Division

Three lucky Lotto players will be celebrating a midweek windfall after each winning $61,126 with Lotto Second Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:

Store Location MyLotto Auckland MyLotto Coromandel New World Northwood Christchurch

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.

