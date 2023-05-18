Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

ASB Lifts Term Deposit Rates

Thursday, 18 May 2023, 11:16 am
Press Release: ASB Bank


ASB has made changes to its term deposit rates, increasing seven out of eight of its short-term rates.

ASB’s short-term deposit rates will increase by up to 0.35% across different terms between one month and 12 months.

ASB’s six-month term deposit rate is market leading across the major banks at 5.55%. Longer-term term deposit rates (18 months to 60 months) are unchanged and remain the most competitive main bank rates on offer.

ASB’s term deposit rate changes below, effective Thursday 18 May 2023.

