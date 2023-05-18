ASB Lifts Term Deposit Rates
Thursday, 18 May 2023, 11:16 am
Press Release: ASB Bank
ASB has made changes to its term deposit rates,
increasing seven out of eight of its short-term
rates.
ASB’s short-term deposit rates will increase
by up to 0.35% across different terms between one month and
12 months.
ASB’s six-month term deposit rate is
market leading across the major banks at 5.55%. Longer-term
term deposit rates (18 months to 60 months) are unchanged
and remain the most competitive main bank rates on
offer.
ASB’s term deposit rate changes below,
effective Thursday 18 May
2023.
© Scoop Media
Helping you get one step ahead.
In 1847, ASB opened as the Auckland Savings Bank with the pledge: 'to serve the community; to grow and to help Kiwis grow'. And that is very much what ASB is about today.
ASB is a leading provider of integrated financial services in New Zealand including retail, business and rural banking, funds management and insurance.
ASB strives to consistently provide its customers with outstanding service and innovative financial solutions. They're dedicated to providing simple financial products that allow their customers to bank with them how and when they want.
We all have our own ways to measure progress, and our own stories about the things that matter to us. Whatever way you choose to measure progress, and whatever your goals, ASB is there to help you get one step ahead.