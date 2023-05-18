Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Thumbs Up For Apprenticeship Boost Extension

Thursday, 18 May 2023, 3:06 pm
Press Release: Motor Trade Association

A $77 million extension to the Apprenticeship Boost scheme is welcome news for the automotive industry, the Motor Trade Association says.

Apprenticeship Boost supports employers taking on apprentices by paying $500 a month for the first two years.

“Young people are the future of our industry,” says MTA Advocacy and Stakeholder Manager Brian Anderton.

“Apprenticeship Boost make it easier for a business to take on an apprentice by shouldering some of the expense, until that apprentice is up to speed.

“Our members tell us that, especially in a tough year like this one, Apprenticeship Boost can be the difference between taking an apprentice on or not.”

MTA has long championed the scheme. According to MITO, new automotive apprentices grew from 1425 to 1862 (an increase of 31 percent) between 2019 and 2021. As of March 2023, 57,040 apprentices have been supported through the initiative, Government says.

The scheme was scheduled to end this year, but an extension to the end of 2024 was part of today’s Budget.

“As recently as last week, in our election year publication Driving New Zealand Forward, we called on the Government to extend Apprenticeship Boost,” Brian says.

“While we appreciate the extension until next year, we actually think it should be made permanent.”

MTA says the news will be welcomed by employers too.

“We know that the labour shortage is the number one issue keeping our members awake at night,” Brian says.

“They simply can’t find enough people for the roles available.

“Our members want to hire New Zealanders where they can. They want to encourage young people to join the industry and see the great opportunities that exist.

“There’s a lot more to be done, but today’s announcement helps.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Motor Trade Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Optimi Health: Harvest Of Psilocybe Cubensis For Australian Medical Market

In preparation for international export, the company harvested 300 kg of magic mushrooms at its manufacturing facility in British Columbia, Canada. More>>

Employsure: The Wild & Wacky Things You Never Thought HR Would Have To Deal With

You could be forgiven for thinking that the role of Human Resources is limited to hiring and firing, but there’s a lot more to it than that. More>>



Inland Revenue: Man Who Lied For COVID Relief Jailed

An Auckland man who made fraudulent applications for COVID-19 financial relief under The Small Business Cashflow Loan scheme has been jailed. More>>


REINZ: Holidays Add To Market Slow-Down in April

The median price for residential property (excluding sections) decreased 10.9% annually to $780,000 in April 2023. More>>



GE Free NZ: Secret Talks Threaten NZ Farmers

The article indicates that the NZ Government has been in closed door talks to “progress allowing GE seeds to be imported and sold in New Zealand, the UK and the European Union.” More>>


Deep Sea Mining Campaign: TMC Loses Second Major Investor

Bad news mounts for the floundering would-be miner The Metals Company with The Wall Street Journal reporting the divestment of Danish shipping company Maersk. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 