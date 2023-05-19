Fran Scholey Appointed As New CEO Of Special Olympics New Zealand

Chairman Al Robson and the Special Olympics New Zealand Board of Trustees are pleased to announce the appointment of Fran Scholey to the position of Chief Executive Officer for Special Olympics New Zealand.

Fran brings an excellent track record of success to the role, having spent the past five years serving as Chief Executive of Netball Central Zone – Te Wānanga o Raukawa Pulse and will commence her duties with Special Olympics New Zealand on 3 July 2023.

As an experienced, dynamic leader with demonstrated success in understanding the importance of working alongside all employees, stakeholders and volunteers to collectively achieve results we believe Fran will be an excellent fit at the helm of Special Olympics New Zealand.

Fran’s recent success in leading an organization on a bi-cultural journey will prove invaluable as Special Olympics New Zealand also continue our journey along this pathway, as will her vast experience in the leadership of financial management, commercial relationships, event management, stakeholder management and organizational change.

Fran said: “It is a privilege to be the incoming CEO at Special Olympics New Zealand. I look forward to working alongside the SONZ Board and Staff, Stakeholders, Partners, Clubs, Volunteers and amazing athletes in the coming months, building on the work done before me but also the new opportunities for growth and development we can achieve together.”

Special Olympics New Zealand Chair, Al Robson said of the appointment “We are extremely fortunate to have such a highly respected and experienced person as our Chief Executive. To have someone with Fran’s enthusiasm and passion for our community leading the organization into its next chapter is a very exciting time for Special Olympics New Zealand. I look forward to working with her to build on the great achievements of our organization to date.”

We thank all our stakeholders for their continued support throughout this process and look forward to a bright future for Special Olympics New Zealand under Fran’s stewardship.

