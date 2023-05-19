Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

IAG New Zealand Board Update

Friday, 19 May 2023, 3:09 pm
Press Release: IAG New Zealand

IAG New Zealand Limited today announces the appointment of Catherine Drayton as non-executive director to the Board.

IAG New Zealand Board Chair Simon Allen says, “We are extremely pleased to have someone of Catherine’s calibre join us. The depth of experience she brings from across a wide range of sectors, as well as her practical executive experience, will be a valuable addition to the Board.”

Ms Drayton is currently Chair of Christchurch International Airport, Guardians of NZ Superannuation, Mint Innovation, and Connexa. She is a Board member for Genesis Energy and holds various director and trustee roles with Southern Cross.

Ms Drayton also has extensive experience gained from former governance roles, including the Canterbury Earthquake Recovery Authority. Prior to her Board roles, Ms Drayton had a global assurance and advisory career.

Ms Drayton’s appointment to the IAG New Zealand Board is effective from 19 May 2023.

IAG New Zealand also advises that Wendy Lai has resigned as an independent non-executive director. Ms Lai’s resignation is effective 31 May 2023.

Mr Allen says, “On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Wendy for her invaluable contribution. We have benefited from her deep expertise across strategy and operations, and we wish her well.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from IAG New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Monash University AI Powers Ultra-Thin Skin Patch

A new ultra-thin skin patch with nanotechnology able to monitor eleven human health signals has been developed by researchers at Monash University. More>>

Optimi Health: Harvest Of Psilocybe Cubensis For Australian Medical Market

In preparation for international export, the company harvested 300 kg of magic mushrooms at its manufacturing facility in British Columbia, Canada. More>>

Employsure: The Wild & Wacky Things You Never Thought HR Would Have To Deal With

You could be forgiven for thinking that the role of Human Resources is limited to hiring and firing, but there’s a lot more to it than that. More>>



Inland Revenue: Man Who Lied For COVID Relief Jailed

An Auckland man who made fraudulent applications for COVID-19 financial relief under The Small Business Cashflow Loan scheme has been jailed. More>>


REINZ: Holidays Add To Market Slow-Down in April

The median price for residential property (excluding sections) decreased 10.9% annually to $780,000 in April 2023. More>>



GE Free NZ: Secret Talks Threaten NZ Farmers

The article indicates that the NZ Government has been in closed door talks to “progress allowing GE seeds to be imported and sold in New Zealand, the UK and the European Union.” More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 