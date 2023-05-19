IAG New Zealand Board Update

IAG New Zealand Limited today announces the appointment of Catherine Drayton as non-executive director to the Board.

IAG New Zealand Board Chair Simon Allen says, “We are extremely pleased to have someone of Catherine’s calibre join us. The depth of experience she brings from across a wide range of sectors, as well as her practical executive experience, will be a valuable addition to the Board.”

Ms Drayton is currently Chair of Christchurch International Airport, Guardians of NZ Superannuation, Mint Innovation, and Connexa. She is a Board member for Genesis Energy and holds various director and trustee roles with Southern Cross.

Ms Drayton also has extensive experience gained from former governance roles, including the Canterbury Earthquake Recovery Authority. Prior to her Board roles, Ms Drayton had a global assurance and advisory career.

Ms Drayton’s appointment to the IAG New Zealand Board is effective from 19 May 2023.

IAG New Zealand also advises that Wendy Lai has resigned as an independent non-executive director. Ms Lai’s resignation is effective 31 May 2023.

Mr Allen says, “On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Wendy for her invaluable contribution. We have benefited from her deep expertise across strategy and operations, and we wish her well.”

