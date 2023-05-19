SEANZ Backs Budget Boost For Community-based Renewable Energy But Calls For More Funding For Resilience Projects

The Sustainable Energy Association NZ (SEANZ) welcomes the budget announcement of $30 million to expand existing support to community-based renewable energy and resilience projects with solar and battery storage.

SEANZ group members have delivered many projects that sustained businesses and communities during Cyclone Gabrielle, providing essential services such as communications and water sanitation as well as hot showers.

SEANZ Chair Brendan Winitana says: “It was heartening to hear some good news stories coming from the disaster, how solar and batteries were able to power some communities through the severe weather and the days and weeks of electricity network outages that followed for many.

The $30 million announced in yesterday's budget is welcomed, but if we are to lessen the financial and social impacts of increasingly frequent climate-related weather disasters then we urge the government to make more funding mechanisms available for the urgent rollout of solar and battery systems across the country in community-based organisations like Marae and Community Centres, where people can gather in such events. The impact of these projects is three-fold, increasing resilience, reducing emissions, and reducing electricity costs year round”.

Many in Hawkes Bay have become advocates for solar and battery energy systems following their experience through Cyclone Gabrielle, providing resilience during the weather event. Business owner Carole told SEANZ that thanks to the recently installed solar panels and batteries, her business sustained its operations throughout the six-day power outage, demonstrating its ability to function autonomously, keeping her business operational, and providing support for the local community.

“Solar and battery energy systems play a key role in building resilience, powering homes and businesses during network outages and lowering energy costs with clean energy year-round. SEANZ looks forward to working alongside the government to increase community energy resilience through the additional funding announced today and emphasises the urgency for further funding to bolster energy resilience to more communities and businesses before the inevitable next major weather event” says Mr Winitana.

