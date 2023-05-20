Have Your Say On How Inland Revenue Reports On Tax Settings

The Chairperson of the Finance and Expenditure Committee has called for public submissions on the Taxation Principles Reporting Bill.

The bill would provide a statutory framework for the reporting of information about New Zealand’s tax settings based on a set of principles set out in the bill. Reporting would focus on, among other aspects:

· income distribution and income tax paid

· distribution of exemptions from tax, and of lower rates of taxation

· perceptions of integrity of the tax system

· compliance with the law by taxpayers

The Commissioner of Inland Revenue would be required to report this information annually, and produce a more comprehensive report every three years.

Tell the Finance and Expenditure Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by midnight on Friday, 9 June 2023.

