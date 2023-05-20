Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Have Your Say On How Inland Revenue Reports On Tax Settings

Saturday, 20 May 2023, 3:09 pm
Press Release: The Finance and Expenditure Committee

The Chairperson of the Finance and Expenditure Committee has called for public submissions on the Taxation Principles Reporting Bill.

The bill would provide a statutory framework for the reporting of information about New Zealand’s tax settings based on a set of principles set out in the bill. Reporting would focus on, among other aspects:

· income distribution and income tax paid

· distribution of exemptions from tax, and of lower rates of taxation

· perceptions of integrity of the tax system

· compliance with the law by taxpayers

The Commissioner of Inland Revenue would be required to report this information annually, and produce a more comprehensive report every three years.

Tell the Finance and Expenditure Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by midnight on Friday, 9 June 2023.

For more details about the bill:

· Read the full content of the bill

· What’s been said in Parliament about the bill?

· Follow the committee’s Facebook page for updates

