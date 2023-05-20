Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Powerball And Strike Roll Over

Saturday, 20 May 2023, 9:49 pm
Press Release: Lotto New Zealand

Powerball and Strike have both rolled over tonight, meaning there is a combined prize pool of $7.3 million up for grabs on Wednesday.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $6 million.

Lotto First Division will be $1 million and Strike Four will be $300,000 on Wednesday.

With 100% of Lotto NZ’s profits supporting thousands of great causes each year, every time you play one of Lotto NZ’s games, you’re a Kiwi helping other Kiwis.

