Twelve Lotto Players Win Second Division
It will be a night to remember for twelve lucky Lotto players after each winning $21,005 with Lotto Second Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.
One lucky player also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $36,582.
The winning Powerball Second Division ticket was sold at Chartwell Lotto to a player from Hamilton. The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:
|Store
|Location
|MyLotto (x2)
|Whangārei
|Glendene Superette
|Auckland
|MyLotto (x2)
|Auckland
|Oratia Superette
|Auckland
|Chartwell Lotto (1x +PB)
|Hamilton
|MyLotto
|Taupō
|Levin Lucky Lotto
|Manawatū-Whanganui
|Levin Mall Lotto
|Manawatū-Whanganui
|MyLotto
|Wellington
|Park Night N Day
|Timaru
Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.
With 100% of Lotto NZ’s profits supporting thousands of great causes each year, every time you play one of Lotto NZ’s games, you’re a Kiwi helping other Kiwis.