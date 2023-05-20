Twelve Lotto Players Win Second Division

It will be a night to remember for twelve lucky Lotto players after each winning $21,005 with Lotto Second Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

One lucky player also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $36,582.

The winning Powerball Second Division ticket was sold at Chartwell Lotto to a player from Hamilton. The winning Second Division tickets were sold at the following stores:

Store Location MyLotto (x2) Whangārei Glendene Superette Auckland MyLotto (x2) Auckland Oratia Superette Auckland Chartwell Lotto (1x +PB) Hamilton MyLotto Taupō Levin Lucky Lotto Manawatū-Whanganui Levin Mall Lotto Manawatū-Whanganui MyLotto Wellington Park Night N Day Timaru

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.

With 100% of Lotto NZ’s profits supporting thousands of great causes each year, every time you play one of Lotto NZ’s games, you’re a Kiwi helping other Kiwis.

