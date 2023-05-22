Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Public Trust Appoints Nick Combs As Senior Portfolio Manager

Monday, 22 May 2023, 1:44 pm
Press Release: Public Trust

Public Trust has announced the appointment of Nick Combs as Senior Portfolio Manager in its Investment team.

Nick joins the 150-year-old Crown entity from his most recent role as Head of Investment Management at the Financial Markets Authority (FMA), where he had oversight responsibilities for managed investment schemes, including KiwiSaver schemes.

Nick’s career includes time as a fixed interest analyst for retail funds at Fidelity Investments and Eaton Vance Management in Boston, and middle office management and structured finance analytics roles at Babson Capital Management and Columbus Nova Credit Investments in Charlotte, US.

His work at the FMA on liquidity risk management, ESG disclosure practices, and assessment of risks in the NZ funds management sector builds on his specific fixed interest expertise.

General Manager Investments Amanda Livingstone says, “We are delighted to welcome Nick. He brings broad experience across multiple asset classes and deep knowledge of structured finance analytics, here and offshore. Nick’s background, coupled with his strong sense of stewardship align well with our commitment to careful management of our fiduciaries’ funds.”

An avid collector of initials, Nick has CFA and CAIA charters, a CIPM certificate, an MBA from the University of Chicago, and a BS (Electrical Engineering) from Duke University in North Carolina.

