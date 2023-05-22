Norty Porter Wins Top 30 Award At New World Beer & Cider Awards

Sprig + Fern Brewing Co. are celebrating adding yet another award to their trophy cabinet, thanks to Norty Porter’s recent Top 30 award win at the New World Beer and Cider Awards.

The limited release chocolate porter went down a treat with tasters at the multi-day event in mid-March, with the judges encouraging would-be drinkers to “forget any notions you might have of dark beers being too heavy or charry-bitter; this is elegant, feather-light and smooth — and a wonderful chocolate delivery mechanism”.

Norty Porter, alongside the combination of five speciality malts, benefits from the addition of cacao nibs to bring a luscious chocolate aromatic and flavour – the judges dubbing it ‘the liquid form of a chocolate mousse’.

Norty Porter joins the 29 other award-winners on shelves at all New World stores nationwide, as part of a month-long campaign celebrating the best in New Zealand beer and cider.

Sprig + Fern Brewing Co. have also opted to add it back on tap at all Sprig + Fern Taverns in Nelson, Tasman, Wellington and Christchurch, and Little Sprig in Wellington, ensuring all who are tempted to give it a taste can do so.

The Nelson-based brewery was also delighted to receive Highly Commended awards for their Best Bitter and The G.O.A.T Doppelbock – with the latter further cementing it’s place at Sprig + Fern’s most decorated beer.

