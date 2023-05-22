Volution Group Seeks Clearance To Acquire Proven Systems

The Commerce Commission has received a clearance application from Volution Group plc to acquire 100% of the business and assets of Proven Systems Limited.

The parties overlap in the supply of home ventilation systems. Home ventilation systems reduce the excess damp, moisture-filled air and improve the overall air quality inside a building.

Volution Group is a UK-based company and the ultimate owner of Volution Ventilation New Zealand Limited. In New Zealand, Volution (through a wholly owned subsidiary Simx Limited) supplies home ventilation systems under the Smart Vent brand. It principally supplies these systems through wholesalers and building supplies merchants.

Proven Systems is a privately-owned New Zealand owned company. It supplies and installs home ventilation systems under the DVS brand. Proven Systems sells its DVS systems direct to consumers.

A public version of the clearance application will be available shortly on the Commission’s case register.

Background

We will give clearance to a proposed merger if we are satisfied that the merger is unlikely to have the effect of substantially lessening competition in a market.

Further information explaining how the Commission assesses a merger application is available on our website.

