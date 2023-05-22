Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Hobsonville Industrial Land With Scale And Opportunity

Monday, 22 May 2023, 5:07 pm
Press Release: Bayleys Realty Group

With the industrial sector continuing to outperform the market on a number of key metrics, an almost development-ready site in Auckland’s Northwest with scale, prime road front sections. and strategic locational advantages, is expected to attract buyer attention.

The 3.76ha (more or less) parcel of land at 10 Te Ahurea Street, Hobsonville has Business – Light Industry zoning which allows for a broad range of activities including manufacturing, production, logistics, storage, transport, and distribution.

It is one of the last available development sites in the invigorated Hobsonville area and is well-positioned to benefit from proposed roading initiatives that will provide direct arterial links to the evolving Whenuapai precinct.

The landholding, which has been in family ownership for some time, has a proposed 10-lot subdivision scheme in place with sites ranging in size from 1,700sqm – 5,033sqm and the consent process is well-advanced.

The property is being marketed by Marty van Barneveld and Quinn Ngo of Bayleys, with tenders closing 4pm, Thursday 8th June.

Van Barneveld said having already been through the lengthy process of designing scheme and infrastructure plans, the vendors are now seeking a new owner to take the reins and see the project through to completion.

“Our understanding is that approvals are forthcoming, allowing a buyer to step in and leverage the vendors’ progress to date,” he said.

“Due process with Council is progressing, and a clear path forward has been identified with some preliminary earthworks already undertaken, including levelling most of the site.

“The work completed so far, both behind the scenes and on site, means a new owner could take the coming months to finalise plans and then take advantage of the potential softening of contractor pricing before earthworks season later in the year.”

Given the shortage of land region-wide, van Barneveld expects to field enquiry from more established development entities that have been quietly waiting for an opportunity to secure land in the Hobsonville precinct, to cater for relentless demand for industrial space.

“Many developers will have been keeping their powder dry until the economic climate settled somewhat and with commentators now saying that interest rates have peaked, we’d expect to see more action in the development space.

“The existing 10-lot scheme plan should not limit the potential options for the landholding and as such, large owner-occupiers could also consider this site to build premises for their own operation, before on-selling smaller titles on the balance of the land.”

The Te Ahurea Street land lies within the A-grade Hobsonville commercial precinct, with neighbouring businesses including Bidfood, National Mini Storage, Mainfreight and Makita.

The identified growth node of nearby Whenuapai and infrastructural initiatives to enable development there, underpins the value of the subject land.

“Auckland Transport is currently reviewing proposals to extend and connect Spedding Road in Whenuapai across the motorway and onto Te Ahurea Street,” said van Barneveld.

“This would create a seamless connection between the two commercial precincts and enable streamlined public transport links, and further supports the fact that Northwest Auckland is one of Auckland’s fastest growing regions and is a key focal point for Council.

“The anticipated arrival of 80,000 residents in the Northwest by 2040 is expected to boost the labour pool in the surrounding catchment area by an estimated 20,000 employees, highlighting the value proposition of 10 Te Ahurea Street as a strategic investment opportunity.”

The subject land is 20km northwest of Auckland CBD, 7km from Albany, and the Western Ring Route interchange is 2km away, providing a direct link to the Waterview Tunnel, CBD and North Shore.

© Scoop Media

Bayleys Real Estate

www.bayleys.co.nz/

New Zealand

Bayleys is New Zealand's largest full-service real estate company. We offer expertise in the marketing and sale of a wide range of property, including residential real estate, farms and lifestyle blocks, and commercial and industrial property. This includes tourism and business sales such as hotels and motels. We also cover the real estate markets in Fiji and other Pacific Islands.

Bayleys also provides a complete property and facilities service including property management and valuations teams focused on achieving both Owner and Tenant satisfaction.

No other real estate company can match our breadth of coverage across all market sectors throughout New Zealand.

Contact Bayleys Real Estate

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Payments NZ: Payments Every Day Arrives In Aotearoa New Zealand

From Friday 26 May, electronic bank payments made on public holidays and weekends can now go through on the same day, every single day of the year... More>>
Monash University AI Powers Ultra-Thin Skin Patch

A new ultra-thin skin patch with nanotechnology able to monitor eleven human health signals has been developed by researchers at Monash University. More>>


Optimi Health: Harvest Of Psilocybe Cubensis For Australian Medical Market

In preparation for international export, the company harvested 300 kg of magic mushrooms at its manufacturing facility in British Columbia, Canada. More>>



Digitl: New Zealand’s 3.5GHz windfall is more rural coverage sooner

In times gone past governments would auction mobile spectrum for vast sums and treat the proceeds as a windfall. While it looked like free money to politicians, the cost was borne by operators... More>>

Inland Revenue: Man Who Lied For COVID Relief Jailed

An Auckland man who made fraudulent applications for COVID-19 financial relief under The Small Business Cashflow Loan scheme has been jailed. More>>


REINZ: Holidays Add To Market Slow-Down in April

The median price for residential property (excluding sections) decreased 10.9% annually to $780,000 in April 2023. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 