Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

ASB Offers Discounted Lending To Support Businesses’ Social And Environmental Sustainability Efforts

Tuesday, 23 May 2023, 9:46 am
Press Release: ASB Bank

ASB is helping businesses on their sustainability journey with its new Business Sustainability Loan, aimed at supporting positive social and environmental change.

The loan offers a discounted variable rate for eligible business projects requiring between $25,000 and $2 million in lending for initiatives that will deliver positive social and environmental outcomes.

ASB Acting Executive General Manager Business Banking Ben Speedy says, “we see this new offering as a tool to accelerate change that will benefit both our people and our planet.”

Eligible social projects could include those that tackle affordable and social housing to address recognised needs, create employment opportunities for marginalised communities, aid the revitalisation of Te Reo Māori, Tikanga and Te Ao Māori (Māori language, customs and culture), or community uplift projects that create access to essential services such as education, training, healthcare, financial services and sustainable food systems for marginalised groups.

“We hope this product is a step in the right direction, and we want to encourage all businesses to think outside the box and engage with their communities.

“The goal of this funding is to help businesses to help society.”

This new offering may also support business customers who want to progress their environmental sustainability agenda and support New Zealand’s transition to Net-Zero by 2050. This could be through conservation and biodiversity restoration, making the switch to renewable energy, preventing pollution, or reducing emissions.

“We are committed to helping create a sustainable future for all New Zealanders and supporting businesses on their journey to achieving better social and environmental outcomes,” says Mr Speedy.

Applications for the ASB Business Sustainability Loan are now open. For more information or to apply, please visit: https://www.asb.co.nz/banking-with-asb/business-sustainability-loan.html

© Scoop Media

ASB Bank

ASB Bank

Helping you get one step ahead.

In 1847, ASB opened as the Auckland Savings Bank with the pledge: 'to serve the community; to grow and to help Kiwis grow'. And that is very much what ASB is about today.

ASB is a leading provider of integrated financial services in New Zealand including retail, business and rural banking, funds management and insurance.

ASB strives to consistently provide its customers with outstanding service and innovative financial solutions. They're dedicated to providing simple financial products that allow their customers to bank with them how and when they want.

We all have our own ways to measure progress, and our own stories about the things that matter to us. Whatever way you choose to measure progress, and whatever your goals, ASB is there to help you get one step ahead.

Contact ASB Bank

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Payments NZ: Payments Every Day Arrives In Aotearoa New Zealand

From Friday 26 May, electronic bank payments made on public holidays and weekends can now go through on the same day, every single day of the year... More>>
Monash University AI Powers Ultra-Thin Skin Patch

A new ultra-thin skin patch with nanotechnology able to monitor eleven human health signals has been developed by researchers at Monash University. More>>


Optimi Health: Harvest Of Psilocybe Cubensis For Australian Medical Market

In preparation for international export, the company harvested 300 kg of magic mushrooms at its manufacturing facility in British Columbia, Canada. More>>



Digitl: New Zealand’s 3.5GHz windfall is more rural coverage sooner

In times gone past governments would auction mobile spectrum for vast sums and treat the proceeds as a windfall. While it looked like free money to politicians, the cost was borne by operators... More>>

Inland Revenue: Man Who Lied For COVID Relief Jailed

An Auckland man who made fraudulent applications for COVID-19 financial relief under The Small Business Cashflow Loan scheme has been jailed. More>>


REINZ: Holidays Add To Market Slow-Down in April

The median price for residential property (excluding sections) decreased 10.9% annually to $780,000 in April 2023. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 