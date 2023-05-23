Airports Welcome Final Report From The Air Navigation System Review

The association representing New Zealand’s airports has welcomed the findings of an independent government review into the air navigation system released today.

NZ Airports Chief Executive Billie Moore said the final report from the independent review panel clearly identifies the major challenges facing the aviation sector, and the air navigation system in particular.

“The report highlights the importance of aviation and air navigation for New Zealand’s connectivity and resilience, and the need for a new approach to ensure the system meets New Zealanders’ needs into the future,” Billie Moore said.

“New technology, new uses of aviation such as urban air mobility and drones, decarbonisation and the sustainable funding and servicing of a core air transport network are all crucial issues facing the sector, requiring stronger governance and coordination between government and industry.

“The report is a key step forward in recognizing and elevating these issues, and providing a blueprint for action.

“We thank the panel and look forward to discussing the recommendations in more detail with government and aviation industry partners.”

© Scoop Media

