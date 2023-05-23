Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Airports Welcome Final Report From The Air Navigation System Review

Tuesday, 23 May 2023, 2:29 pm
Press Release: NZ Airports

The association representing New Zealand’s airports has welcomed the findings of an independent government review into the air navigation system released today.

NZ Airports Chief Executive Billie Moore said the final report from the independent review panel clearly identifies the major challenges facing the aviation sector, and the air navigation system in particular.

“The report highlights the importance of aviation and air navigation for New Zealand’s connectivity and resilience, and the need for a new approach to ensure the system meets New Zealanders’ needs into the future,” Billie Moore said.

“New technology, new uses of aviation such as urban air mobility and drones, decarbonisation and the sustainable funding and servicing of a core air transport network are all crucial issues facing the sector, requiring stronger governance and coordination between government and industry.

“The report is a key step forward in recognizing and elevating these issues, and providing a blueprint for action.

“We thank the panel and look forward to discussing the recommendations in more detail with government and aviation industry partners.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from NZ Airports on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Digitl: NZ’s 3.5GHz Windfall Brings Rural Coverage Sooner

In times past, governments would auction mobile spectrum for vast sums and treat the proceeds as a windfall. While it looked like free money to politicians, the cost was borne by operators. More>>


Payments NZ: Every Day Payments Arrive In Aotearoa

From 26 May, electronic bank payments made on public holidays and weekends will now go through on the same day. More>>


Monash University: AI Powers Ultra-Thin Skin Patch

A new ultra-thin skin patch with nanotechnology able to monitor eleven human health signals has been developed by researchers at Monash University. More>>


Optimi Health: Psilocybe Cubensis Harvested For Australian Medical Market

In preparation for international export, the company harvested 300 kg of magic mushrooms at its manufacturing facility in British Columbia, Canada. More>>


Inland Revenue: Man Who Lied For COVID Relief Jailed

An Auckland man who made fraudulent applications for COVID-19 financial relief under The Small Business Cashflow Loan scheme has been jailed. More>>


REINZ: Holidays Add To Market Slow-Down in April

The median price for residential property (excluding sections) decreased 10.9% annually to $780,000 in April 2023. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 