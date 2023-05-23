Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

MV Shiling Returns Safely To CentrePort

Tuesday, 23 May 2023, 4:14 pm
Press Release: CentrePort

CentrePort Chief Executive Anthony Delaney has praised the co-ordination between CentrePort and maritime organisations for the return of the 294m container vessel MV Shiling to Wellington.

“There’s a great deal of planning and co-ordination to carry out an operation like this, and I appreciate how well everyone has worked together. We’ve been talking with Maritime New Zealand and the incident controller, Wellington’s harbour master Grant Nalder, and the crew of the Skandi Emerald IV to plan a safe and smooth operation.”

“We’re really proud of our team at CentrePort for using their expertise and for managing things in a calm and professional manner.”

The Shiling issued a mayday call in the Cook Strait on May 12, and salvage tug Skandi Emerald responded to assist, towing her back to Wellington over a week later. CentrePort’s two tugs, Tiaki and Tapuhi, assisted with the operation and berth of the Shiling in Wellington harbour, and pilot vessel Te Haa facilitated Pilot boarding. The Shiling was berthed safely at CentrePort at approximately 2pm on 23 May.

Since CentrePort removed the Shiling's import cargo earlier this month, her remaining cargo is mainly empty containers and New Zealand exports such as frozen meat, dairy, scrap metal and general cargo.

Delaney says the port will be doing all it can to minimise any disruption the vessel may cause to other customers.

It’s unknown how long the Shiling will be berthed at CentrePort.

