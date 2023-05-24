Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

JLL Names Head Of Value And Risk Advisory – Australia And New Zealand

Wednesday, 24 May 2023, 9:04 am
Press Release: JLL

JLL has appointed from within a senior valuer and Executive Director based in its Auckland business to head its Value and Risk Advisory platform across Australia and New Zealand.

Property valuation professional with 20 years’ experience, Dale Winfield, succeeds John Talbot who has been leading the Australian valuation platform for 12 years

Dale Winfield moves into the role of Head of Value and Risk Advisory – Australasia and will oversee a team of 350 expert valuers spanning the commercial property, retail, industrial and residential sectors. In addition, JLL provides specialised valuations in areas such as health and aged care, student accommodation, agribusiness, plant and infrastructure.

He succeeds John Talbot who after more than 35 years at JLL, including the last 12 years leading the Australian Value and Risk Advisory business, will move into a new senior leadership role, following an extended career break.

Mr Winfield has 13 years tenure at JLL, including 5 years as Head of the New Zealand valuations business, providing comprehensive valuation advice covering all sectors, with a specialty in institutional grade retail and commercial assets. Prior to joining JLL in 2010, he spent 10 years working in Dunedin, London, and Auckland gaining experience in both the private and public sector.

JLL’s Chief Executive Officer – Australia and New Zealand, Dan Kernaghan said, “JLL has significantly grown and expanded its team of property valuers across Australia and New Zealand in recent years and we are delighted to welcome Dale who is a market leader and will continue to lead the growth of our business.

“John Talbot has been at the helm of our Australian valuation business during an extraordinary period of growth, where it has grown sixfold under his leadership and is currently the leading provider of specialist valuation advice to clients across a wide spectrum of geographies and market sectors.

“Our value and risk advisory business is well positioned as a full service offering from a single provider across all property investment grades and residential valuations for all asset pricing levels. We would like to wish John well with his sabbatical and congratulate Dale on the expanded responsibilities as he takes a strong business into its next phase of growth and transformation,” said Mr Kernaghan.

Speaking on his appointment, Mr Winfield said, “The property industry is undergoing rapid change and I’m excited to leverage my new position to keep expanding the specialist areas of valuations advice we provide in the market, including the continuing growth area of alternative real estate assets.

“I intend to continue our strong growth and maintain our market-leading position as top of the list for our clients to turn to when they need quality advice on how to navigate changing macroeconomic conditions and markets.

“Under John Talbot’s leadership, we have grown our Value and Risk Advisory capabilities and strengthened our team, providing a mix of global insights, local knowledge and real-time data to support our clients,” said Mr Winfield.

Mr Winfield holds a Bachelor of Commerce majoring in Valuation and Property; is a Member of the Property Institute of New Zealand (MPINZ) and a Member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (MRICS). In 2017, he was recognised for his contribution to New Zealand’s property industry by receiving the RICS ‘Property Professional of the Year’ award.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from JLL on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Transpower: Working To Manage Winter Capacity Risks

Transpower says it is committed to working together with the electricity sector to manage potential tight supply situations during cold snaps and keep the power flowing for Aotearoa this winter. More>>

Earthquake Commission: How Earthquakes Shift Rivers

Research funded by Toka Tū Ake EQC is exploring the immediate impact of earthquakes on rivers and what we can predict about how they change course or flood as a result. More>>


Digitl: NZ’s 3.5GHz Windfall Brings Rural Coverage Sooner

In times past, governments would auction mobile spectrum for vast sums and treat the proceeds as a windfall. While it looked like free money to politicians, the cost was borne by operators. More>>


Optimi Health: Psilocybe Cubensis Harvested For Australian Medical Market

In preparation for international export, the company harvested 300 kg of magic mushrooms at its manufacturing facility in British Columbia, Canada. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 