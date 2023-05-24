Redefining Housing In New Zealand: The Indispensable Role Of New Build Consultants

New Zealand's real estate market is undergoing dynamic changes. Housing interest rates are in flux, sales are in a downturn, and traditional models are being revisited. Amid these sweeping shifts, one group of professionals, the new build consultants, are playing an increasingly pivotal role.

One of the significant contributors to the residential construction sector in New Zealand is Classic Builders. This heavyweight in the industry is projected to deliver approximately 700 homes this year. The expertise of new build consultants has been crucial in the planning, execution, and quality control of these projects. Their guidance has been instrumental in helping the company explore additional opportunities, like commercial projects and retirement community construction. This opens up new horizons for the company and illustrates the importance of diversification in times of economic uncertainty.

As well as focusing on traditional housing, new build consultants are becoming key players in the emergence of innovative housing concepts like 'build-to-rent'. This concept is gaining traction in the New Zealand housing market. A prime example is the planned 350-apartment development situated in Auckland's Takapuna. This project marks the advent of the North Shore's first significant 'build-to-rent' development, symbolising a substantial shift towards housing projects designed with the long-term renter in mind.

These 'build-to-rent' apartments are designed to offer renters tenancies of up to 10 years, providing an alternative to the traditional short-term rental arrangements. This initiative aims to offer renters more choices and greater peace of mind, signalling a potential transformation in New Zealand's rental sector. The expertise of new build consultants has been vital in the planning, design, and implementation of such projects, ensuring that they cater to the unique needs of the targeted demographic and adhere to all the necessary regulations.

Given the right legislative and policy support, the new build sector in New Zealand has a promising future. It's estimated that, with the appropriate support from the government, there could be as many as 25,000 'build-to-rent' homes constructed over the next decade. New build consultants are expected to play a substantial role in realising this potential. They will guide the design, construction, and management of these new builds, contributing significantly towards addressing New Zealand's housing shortage.

In the face of these changes and challenges, the future of New Zealand's new build sector appears to be rooted in resilience, diversification, and innovation. With the expertise of new build consultants, the industry is well-prepared to navigate these changes and seize the opportunities that lie ahead.

