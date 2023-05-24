New Kiwi Start-up Helping Businesses Tackle Carbon Emissions

Data-led sustainability company, Generate Zero, has launched today with a mission to help empower businesses on their journey towards a more sustainable future.

The platform founded by the team at Data Insight, will leverage the power of data, analytics, and AI to help businesses reduce their carbon footprint.

Carmen Vicelich, Generate Zero Founder and award-winning data and tech entrepreneur, says this occasion marks an important step forward for sustainability in Aotearoa.

"Our mission is to use emerging technology to empower businesses to reduce their carbon footprint. Generate Zero is our answer to the increasing demand for accurate ESG reporting and solutions through leveraging data," says Vicelich.

“We know emissions reporting is a lengthy and difficult process, but our solution helps remove barriers to entry in gathering reliable and robust carbon emissions data. Once businesses start gathering accurate emissions measurements, they can better set themselves up on the path to emissions reductions.”

The company's flagship product, Footprint, offers a comprehensive solution that automates data ingestion and measures Scope 3 emissions including finance and insurance-associated emissions. It also provides a reduction module that incorporates the best practices of other businesses.

“We are excited to offer Footprint to simplify the complex process of measuring, managing, and reducing carbon emissions. Scope 3 emissions can be some of the trickiest to calculate for environmental disclosure reporting, but Footprint helps to streamline the process,” continues Vicelich.

“Using our innovative approach, we aim to go beyond carbon neutrality and develop new solutions to help businesses achieve a measurable environmental impact.”

Leading businesses such as lenders and insurers are already implementing Generate Zero's Footprint to measure and reduce the carbon footprint including Property Brokers for their property portfolios. "Generate Zero plays a crucial role in accurately measuring the emissions of our 7,000 properties across provincial New Zealand and enables us to achieve our goal of reducing our carbon footprint," said David Faulkner, GM of Property Management at Property Brokers.

Generate Zero represents the culmination of 18 months of research and collaboration with experts in the carbon accounting field, including Toitū, NZTE, and Callaghan, as well as Data Insight's substantial customer base.

The company is working towards designing its platform to be compatible with global standards, such as Toitū Envirocare's methodology and certification programme.

Generate Zero is now offering demos of Footprint to businesses interested in reducing their carbon emissions and accelerating their sustainability journey.

© Scoop Media

