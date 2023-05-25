Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Powerball And Strike Roll Over

Thursday, 25 May 2023, 7:31 am
Press Release: lotto nz

Powerball and Strike have both rolled over tonight, meaning there is a combined prize pool of $9.5 million up for grabs on Saturday.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $8 million.

Lotto First Division will be $1 million and Strike Four will be $500,000 on Saturday.

With 100% of Lotto NZ’s profits supporting thousands of great causes each year, every time you play one of Lotto NZ’s games, you’re a Kiwi helping other Kiwis.

