Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Mercury Fined For Misleading Its Customers Over Early Termination Fee

Thursday, 25 May 2023, 7:44 am
Press Release: Commerce Commission

One of New Zealand’s largest electricity retailers, Mercury NZ Limited (Mercury), has been fined $279,500 for communicating to approximately 2,000 customers that they were required to pay an early termination fee when they were not, breaching the Fair Trading Act.

Commerce Commission’s General Manager of Fair Trading, Kirsten Mannix says the Commission expects that all businesses, no matter their size, have robust processes and systems in place.

“It’s vital that staff are trained properly and told about any system changes or failures to ensure that consumers are only told correct information and are not misled.”

Changes to Mercury’s terms and conditions in 2016 meant that customers cancelling an automatically renewed fixed term plan would no longer be required to pay an early termination fee. However, between 2017 and 2020 Mercury communicated to some residential customers, who were cancelling auto-renewed contracts, that they were required to pay the fee. Some customers were also told that the fee would be waived if they remained a Mercury customer.

“Our investigation identified problems within Mercury’s billing systems, resulting in representations that misled a number of customers,” Ms Mannix says.

Mercury issued invoices to approximately 2,000 customers that incorrectly included the early termination fee, and on occasion made the misrepresentations via email or over the phone.

In a reserved decision released by the Auckland District Court on 2 May 2023, Judge Lance said the representations were a material departure from the truth that endured for a reasonably lengthy period.

“[…] retail electricity services are an essential consumer good for all households. It can be a significant ongoing expense. Accordingly, traders who supply essential services do have a responsibility to ensure that representations to consumers […] are not misleading.”

Ms Mannix says that businesses must ensure they give consumers an accurate picture of their rights – whether that is in writing, or over the phone – and consumers should not be asked to pay for something where a payment is not due.

“Not only can misrepresentations like these cause stress and harm to consumers, electricity retail is an essential service, and the ability of consumers to switch providers in line with the contracts is vital to maintain a competitive market.”

Mercury has refunded almost all customers who were incorrectly charged and paid an early termination fee. If consumers think they have been incorrectly charged an early termination fee, they are encouraged to reach out to their provider.

A copy of the Judge’s sentencing notes will be made available on the Commission’s case register shortly.

Background
Mercury is one of New Zealand’s largest electricity retailers. The company is listed on the New Zealand Stock Exchange and the Australian Stock Exchange, with the New Zealand Government (the Crown) holding a legislated 51%.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Commerce Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Statistics: Retail Activity Falls For Second Quarter In A Row

Total volume of retail sales fell 4.1% in the March 2023 quarter, compared with the March 2022 quarter. More>>


Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Set To Remain Restrictive

The Monetary Policy Committee today voted to raise the OCR from 5.25% to 5.50%. The Committee agreed the level of interest rates are constraining spending and inflation pressure. More>>

ALSO:


Transpower: Working To Manage Winter Capacity Risks

Transpower says it is committed to working with electricity sector to manage potential tight supply situations during cold snaps and keep power flowing this winter. More>>


Earthquake Commission: How Earthquakes Shift Rivers

Research funded by Toka Tū Ake EQC is exploring the impact of earthquakes on rivers and how to predict they may change course or flood as a result. More>>


Digitl: NZ’s 3.5GHz Windfall Brings Rural Coverage Sooner

In times past, governments would auction mobile spectrum for vast sums and treat the proceeds as a windfall. While it looked like free money to politicians, the cost was borne by operators. More>>


Optimi Health: Psilocybe Cubensis Harvested For Australian Medical Market

In preparation for international export, the company harvested 300 kg of magic mushrooms at its manufacturing facility in British Columbia, Canada. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 