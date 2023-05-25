Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Sorted Mortgage Calculator Lets New Zealanders Compare Interest Rate Scenarios In Real Time

Thursday, 25 May 2023, 11:56 am
Press Release: www.sorted.org.nz

Homeowners are feeling the pinch of rising interest rates, with nearly half of mortgage holders worried about the level of debt they’re in and/or worried about finances from pay to pay.

The results, recorded in the first quarter of 2023, are the highest since Te Ara Ahunga Ora Retirement Commission started tracking financial wellbeing insights in early 2021. Surveys are conducted with a nationally representative sample of around 1000 people a quarter.

The number of mortgage holders describing their financial situation as ‘sinking a bit’ or ‘just treading water’ is also trending upwards, at 49% compared to 42% a year ago.

The findings show Kiwi households are feeling pressure from high interest rates, which have skyrocketed from an average of 3.23% for 1-year fixed rate in 2021 to 7.11% in 2023.

This means a mortgage holder paying $3,473 a month in 2021 for an $800,000 loan could now be paying $5,382, requiring them to find an extra $441 a week in an already stretched household budget.

To help those trying to navigate the changing interest rates, Sorted has released an enhanced Mortgage Calculator to empower Kiwis to make informed decisions about their mortgages.

The new mortgage calculator features a live feed drawing mortgage rates from interest.co.nz, allowing users looking to refix their mortgages to compare rates from lenders in real time.

“Our enhanced mortgage calculator is our most popular piece of content, so we are thrilled to make it even more useful for New Zealanders,” said Tom Hartmann, Personal Finance Lead at Sorted.

The new tool also highlights opportunities to save tens of thousands of dollars potentially by nudging users towards the benefits of more regular payments and lowest-interest scenarios.

“We know that buying a home is one of the most significant financial decisions that New Zealanders make, and we want to ensure that they have access to the best tools to navigate this,” says Hartmann.

The dynamic graph displays how principal and interest can be paid down over time, providing a visual that updates automatically as users adjust levers that could influence the way they pay the mortgage, such as repayment, rate, or term.

Additional features include the ability to split a mortgage, select an interest-only scenario, and compare multiple mortgage scenarios. The tool also provides new support for first-home buyers through a dedicated pathway, making it easier for them to navigate the complex process of buying a first home.

Interest.co.nz publisher David Chaston says the calculator will be useful for Kiwi families trying to manage their budget and figure out the best route to paying off their mortgage.

“Being able to easily see the impact of splitting a mortgage between banks/institutions is now very easy, especially because you get seamless access to the updated and current interest rates for each term,” he says.

“This calculator can show you how to get that benefit by shifting to a lower rate offer, making today's household budget that little bit easier to manage.”

The new mortgage calculator has two user modes: first-home buyer (with deposit) and instant access, where users can input loan amount, interest rate, and term directly. Users can toggle the frequency view paydown by fortnight, month, and year and receive an extra payment amount prompt to see the instant impact on the paydown bar chart.

Sorted's mortgage calculator is the #1 organic search result for mortgage calculators, drawing hundreds of thousands of views each year.

To try the new mortgage calculator, visit sorted.org.nz/mortgage-calculator.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from www.sorted.org.nz on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Statistics: Retail Activity Falls For Second Quarter In A Row

Total volume of retail sales fell 4.1% in the March 2023 quarter, compared with the March 2022 quarter. More>>


Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Set To Remain Restrictive

The Monetary Policy Committee today voted to raise the OCR from 5.25% to 5.50%. The Committee agreed the level of interest rates are constraining spending and inflation pressure. More>>

ALSO:


Transpower: Working To Manage Winter Capacity Risks

Transpower says it is committed to working with electricity sector to manage potential tight supply situations during cold snaps and keep power flowing this winter. More>>


Earthquake Commission: How Earthquakes Shift Rivers

Research funded by Toka Tū Ake EQC is exploring the impact of earthquakes on rivers and how to predict they may change course or flood as a result. More>>


Digitl: NZ’s 3.5GHz Windfall Brings Rural Coverage Sooner

In times past, governments would auction mobile spectrum for vast sums and treat the proceeds as a windfall. While it looked like free money to politicians, the cost was borne by operators. More>>


Optimi Health: Psilocybe Cubensis Harvested For Australian Medical Market

In preparation for international export, the company harvested 300 kg of magic mushrooms at its manufacturing facility in British Columbia, Canada. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 