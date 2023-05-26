Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
SkyCity Partners With Moët & Chandon To Launch Auckland’s Highest Bar

Friday, 26 May 2023, 9:27 am
Press Release: SKYCITY Auckland

SkyBar, a new premium Champagne lounge will open to the public on Friday 23 June

SkyCity is opening New Zealand’s highest bar in partnership with the world’s number one selling Champagne brand, Moët & Chandon. SkyBar will open to the public on Friday 23 June.

“What could be better than enjoying a cocktail or glass of bubbles in luxury surroundings with absolutely the best view in town”, said David Allott, SkyCity General Manager of Hospitality.

With elevated 360-degree views of the Auckland skyline, SkyBar will offer an extensive list of premium local and international wines, including a selection of vintage Moët & Chandon bottles, and top shelf spirits and cocktails.

“We’ve been looking for the perfect location to bring our world-class offering to New Zealand and we’ve found that here at SkyCity,” says Tom Gilbert, Moët Hennessy General Manager, New Zealand.

A curated range of cocktails have been designed to reflect the surrounding geographical features of Tāmaki Makaurau. Examples include the ‘Aoraki’, featuring Central Otago Riesling, honey and pink grapefruit, or a ‘Rūaumoko Paloma’ infused with red bell pepper cordial.

A destination from sunrise to sunset, SkyBar’s menu will be a masterclass in quality local ingredients, with share plates including smoked green lip mussels, duck liver parfait, and a smoked vegan cheese fondue.

“We’ve set our best chefs to design a superior menu which complements not only the glass in hand, but showcases some immensely talented local producers,” said David Allott.

Those with a sweet tooth will delight in the selection of handcrafted pastries, and premium range of chocolate bonbons which can be enjoyed day and night.

Bookings will be essential, with a minimum spend required to secure a table. For more details, visit: www.skycityauckland.co.nz/skybar

