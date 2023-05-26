Sprig + Fern Celebrating A Week Of Award Wins

Sprig + Fern Brewing Co. in Nelson woke to wonderful news this morning, with four of their beers finding success at the Australian International Beer Awards, held in Melbourne overnight.

The big win for the Brewery came in the Best British and European Style Ale – Special Bitter or Best Bitter category, with their Best Bitter claiming one of only two gold medal wins.

Their limited release chocolate porter, Norty Porter, was awarded a silver medal in Best Flavoured Specialty Beer – Chocolate or Cocoa Beer.

Bronze medals were awarded to Broken Axe Scotch Ale and The G.O.A.T Doppelbock in the Best Specialty Beer categories of Smoke Beer and Other Strong Ale or Lager, respectively.

The Australian International Beer Awards is the world’s largest annual beer competition judging both packaged and draught beer. In this year’s competition, over 2,800 entries were received from more than 400 exhibitors in 21 countries.

These awards come just days after announcing a trio of wins at the New World Beer & Cider Awards. In the competition, three of the same products were winners; Norty Porter claimed a Top 30 medal, with Best Bitter and The G.O.A.T Doppelbock each receiving Highly Commended nods.

This week’s awards takes The G.O.A.T Doppelbock’s tally to a dozen medal wins since it was first brewed in 2013. Last night’s win was also the second major award for Best Bitter, which claimed the Best British Ale trophy at the Brewers Guild of New Zealand Beer Awards in 2016.

Best Bitter, part of Sprig + Fern Brewing Co.’s core range, is available online, in supermarkets, and on tap at Sprig + Fern Taverns. For those wishing to try the award-winning brews, a limited release mixed case of Best Bitter, Norty Porter and The G.O.A.T Doppelbock will be made available soon at the Sprig + Fern website.

© Scoop Media

