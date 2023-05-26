The Fascinating Benefits Behind New Zealand's World-Renowned Manuka Honey

While the saying that nothing lasts forever applies to most things, historical evidence could prove that there is an exception to the rule, and that is honey. In 1922, honey was discovered in a pot among the items buried in the tomb of the Egyptian pharaoh Tutankhamun, dated to be at least 3,000 years old. This suggests that ancient civilizations not only knew about the fact that expensive honey was a superfood even back then, but it was good enough to be a food item for kings.

Further discoveries reveal that this isn't even the oldest incidence of honey existing in human culture. An archaeological site in Caucuses in the Republic of Georgia yielded wild berry offerings to a chieftain buried in a tomb that was cured with honey. This tomb dates back to 4300 BCE, the oldest known use of honey by bronze age people, proving honey has long been valued and used.

A Superfood From Then til Now

It is no wonder, therefore, that honey is held in high regard as an important food item til today. This is particularly true with Manuka honey, a type of honey made by bees native to New Zealand and Australia that comes from the native Leptospermum scoparium bush, more commonly known as a tea tree. Hoeny is already popular for the many beneficial properties it comes with, but not too many know that of all the types of honey, Manuka honey is at the topmost level in terms of quality.

The Wondrous Benefits of Manuka Honey

Honey is not just an excellent flavor additive used in cooking, baking, and beverages. It also has numerous properties that put it at par, or even superior at times with massively used pharmaceutical products and medications. This fact is why honey has always been a household fixture in different cultures, as it is not a single-use item, but an immensely versatile natural compound that has many uses.

Natural Wound Treatment

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has officially approved Manuka honey as a viable and effective option for wound treatment. The high density and viscous quality of Manuka honey makes for a highly effective open or moist wound environment protective barrier. Combined with a natural property that prevents microbial infection, Manuka honey as a wound cover has been observed to be far more effective than most other common wound treatments or protective covers.

A study revealed that Manuka honey as a wound cover actually helped to speed up recovery, cutting down the average healing process from nine days or more to seven days. This was done in comparison with wounds treated with standard care and traditional wound dressing.

Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment

As the name would suggest, diabetic foot ulcers are open sores or wounds typically manifested by patients who suffer from all types of diabetes. What's more is that people who use insulin treatments, a common treatment used by people who suffer from type 1 diabetes, are at higher risk of developing foot ulcers. Patients diagnosed with diabetes-related eye, heart, and kidney disease.

A recent study, however, revealed that Manuka honey wound dressings coupled with traditional wound treatment helped heal the sores and wounds caused by diabetic foot ulcers far more faster than just using the traditional treatment and care alone.

Oral Health Aid

A surprising discovery by an independent study on the use of Manuka honey showed that continued use actually protected the mouth from the eventual buildup of dental plaque, a common issue with practically everyone who has teeth. Dental plaque is the residue left by a mixture of food particles left in the mouth and saliva. Plaque is a serious concern because it is a breeding ground for bacteria, and if left untreated, would certainly lead to tooth decay and gum disease.

The antibacterial properties of Manuka honey is believed to be the primary component in this surprising discovery, as the viscous quality of honey also causes it to be left in the mouth and oral cavity as well, serving to prevent the proliferation of bacteria in the mouth.

Upper Respiratory Tract Infection Relief

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IMHE) revealed that in 2019, at least 17.2 billion people all over the world suffered from upper respiratory tract infections, and this contributed to roughly 9460 related deaths in that year alone. Upper respiratory infections include pulmonary issues and concerns such as cough, acute nasopharyngitis, sinusitis, pharyngitis, tonsillitis, laryngitis, tracheitis, epiglottitis, rhinitis, rhinosinusitis, rhinopharyngitis, and supraglottitis.

The problem with treating pulmonary issues such as these is the fact that it usually involves using medications and substances that could easily lead to habitual use and even substance abuse. Treatments involving Manuka honey have yielded surprisingly good results, proving it is an effective treatment for most types of cough brought on by throat or pulmonary irritation, including post-infection and persistent post-infection cough. Persistent post-infection cough is the irritation that causes continuous coughing that lasts for three weeks or longer.

Helps Prevent Gastric Ulcers

Stomach ulcers, also commonly known as peptic ulcers, are among the most common gastric issues faced by millions of people worldwide, with at least 6% of the total population of the US having it. Stomach ulcers are open sores that form on the lining of the stomach, which could lead to a burning sensation at times. People who have it are known to be prone to indigestion, heartburn, and persistent nausea. This condition is largely associated with the proliferation of the helicobacter pylori bacteria in the stomach.

Manuka honey, and to a lesser extent, other types of natural honey, have been observed to inhibit the growth of bacteria. The antibacterial properties of honey not only prevented the proliferation of bacteria, but also prevented other forms of bacteria from infecting the stomach. Studies show that people who consumed Manuka honey regularly had a significantly lower risk of bacterial infections than those who relied mostly on food supplements.

Reduce Inflammations in the Digestive System

Other than gastric ulcers, inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract, otherwise known as inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), is also a condition that could be effectively treated with regular consumption of Manuka honey. IBD typically comes with symptoms such as persistent abdominal pain, diarrhea, vomiting, and nausea, and in most instances, ingestion of Manuka honey has been observed as not only relieving but also decreasing these symptoms.

Apart from the antimicrobial properties, Manuka honey is also known to have antioxidant properties, which is believed to help in the reduction of the symptoms of IBD. Another leading cause of bowel inflammation is the presence of clostridiodes defficile, a bacterial strain known to induce severe diarrhea. Studies show that Manuka honey killed clostridiodes defficile cells, suggesting it to be just as good, if not better, than the antibiotic treatments typically used to kill off the infection.

More Than Enough Reasons for the Fascination with New Zealand's World-Renowned Honey Industry

With such benefits, it is no wonder that Manuka honey, one of the best things to come from New Zealand, is causing such a stir among those looking for better alternatives to food supplements. As this type of honey is only largely available from New Zealand and Australia, the interest in the New Zealand honey industry goes beyond the search to buy the best honey in NZ online, as more and more people look for natural alternatives to the popular medications and supplements being marketed to consumers.

