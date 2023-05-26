Venues ŌTautahi And Wolfbrook Residential Announce Exciting Naming Rights Partnership

Local building company Wolfbrook Property Group has secured naming rights to the South Island’s biggest indoor arena through a new partnership with Venues Ōtautahi.

The five-year agreement between Wolfbrook and Venues Ōtautahi signals a long-term and strategic partnership to collectively promote the venue and continue to attract events delivering significant social, cultural, and economic benefit to the Canterbury Region.

From 1 May, the Christchurch Arena in Addington will be named Wolfbrook Arena, marking a significant and exciting milestone for both organisations.

The name change marks the start of a new alliance between the two Christchurch companies that promises to bring great social, cultural and economic benefits to the city, the community, and the Canterbury region.

“We are delighted to join forces with Wolfbrook as our naming rights partner for Christchurch Arena” says Venues Ōtautahi Chief Executive Caroline Harvie-Teare. “Like Venues Ōtautahi, Wolfbrook is a company with a focus on the local community and its people.”

“This partnership represents an exciting chapter, and we look forward to working closely with Wolfbrook in attract a wonderful and diverse array of events to the city as well as elevating the fan experience at the Arena.”

“ We are excited to partner with Venues Ōtautahi as naming rights partner for Wolfbrook Arena. Wolfbrook Arena is South Island’s premier indoor Arena, and we look forward to welcoming all visitors to the venue while also supporting and delivering great outcomes for our local community.” says Wolfbrook Chief Executive Guy Randall.

Wolfbrook Arena is the South Island’s largest purpose-built indoor sports and entertainment venue. More than 250,000 people attend around 50 events there every year.

Wolfbrook Arena has 4,000 square metres of flat floor space and a concert seating capacity of almost 9,000 that can also be configured to suit smaller audiences. The 18 corporate suites are used for smaller day meetings and corporate hospitality at ticketed events.

Some of the upcoming events at Wolfbrook Arena include Cirque du Soleil CRYSTAL, Go Green Expo, FAST5 Netball World Series and Blink-182.

Background Information

· Venues Ōtautahi venues attract and host a wide range of events in Christchurch and manage a diverse and iconic portfolio of community venues.

· Venues Ōtautahi own Christchurch Town Hall and Wolfbrook Arena and manage Orangetheory Stadium, Hagley Oval, the Air Force Museum of NZ and Te Kaha, the new Canterbury Multi Use Arena due to open in April 2026.

· Over the past 12 months Venues Ōtautahi has attracted, planned and delivered over 380 events and welcomed over 550,000 guests across its five venues.

· Venues Ōtautahi is the Christchurch City Council (Council) owned venues and event management company.

· The events held across the Venues Ōtautahi portfolio deliver significant social, cultural, and economic benefit to the region and ultimately these iconic city venues play a valued role to the Christchurch way of life and the economic prosperity and social wellbeing of the region.

