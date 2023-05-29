Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Regional Supply Chain Agreement Good News For New Zealand

Monday, 29 May 2023, 10:33 am
Press Release: EMA

The EMA says the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework Supply Chains agreement announced today between 14 countries will guard against supply chain disruption in the future.

Chief Executive Brett O’Riley, who has provided input to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade on the agreement behalf of its member and associated businesses, says supply chains are a core pillar of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF).

"I’m pleased to see this important framework completed, which will facilitate supply chain certainty and enable countries to also jointly address a number of sustainability issues including labour market fairness," he says.

"As a result of COVID and other global geo-political issues, including Russia’s war on Ukraine, we have seen the most disrupted supply chain since the Second World War. This has had impacts internationally on shipping container availability, transport fuel costs, and stocks of key components, and has driven up costs for businesses and their customers. As a result, this has had inflationary impacts and material shortages - all contributing to an increase in the cost of living across the region and in New Zealand specifically."

IPEF provides new channels for collaboration among regional countries and today’s Supply Chain Agreement announcement highlights the intention to improve the resilience, efficiency, productivity, sustainability, transparency, diversification, security, fairness and inclusivity of countries involved.

"It is also great to see India and Fiji represented in the 14 IPEF countries. India is a key focus for closer trade relations for New Zealand. We are also strengthening our involvement in the Pacific and Fiji is an important partner. In time it would be excellent for this participation to be extended to other South Pacific Island nations like Tonga and Samoa," Mr O’Riley says.

Click here for more details of the Supply Chains Agreement and IPEF.

Mindful Money: Demand For Ethical Investment In NZ

Consumers not only want to avoid investing in companies that cause harm, they are increasingly also looking to invest in KiwiSaver and investment funds that do good. More>>


Fonterra: Farmgate Milk Price, Fy23 Earnings Guidance, & Forward Capital Return Payment Date

Fonterra announces an opening 2023/24 season forecast Farmgate Milk Price of $7.25 - $8.75 per kgMS. More>>

Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Set To Remain Restrictive

The Monetary Policy Committee has voted to raise the OCR from 5.25% to 5.50%, agreeing level of interest rates are constraining spending and inflation pressure. More>>

ALSO:


Statistics: Retail Activity Falls For Second Quarter In A Row

Total volume of retail sales fell 4.1% in the March 2023 quarter, compared with the March 2022 quarter. More>>


NZME: NZ Commercial Radio Audience 3.4 Million

First GfK Commercial Radio survey for 2023 shows 3.4 million Kiwis tune in to commercial radio stations each week, with audio remaining one of the most powerful media platforms in the country. More>>


Earthquake Commission: How Earthquakes Shift Rivers

Research funded by Toka Tū Ake EQC is exploring the impact of earthquakes on rivers and how to predict they may change course or flood as a result. More>>

