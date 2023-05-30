Jetstar Is Giving Away Free Flights For A Year* But You Have To Bring Your Parents

Jetstar celebrates 14th birthday by giving away FREE flights for a year* to one lucky person and their ‘rents

1 in 3 customers confess they couldn’t last more than five hours seated next to a parent on a flight, and most stopped vacationing with the parents by the age of 18.

Mum voted as best parent to travel with and most likely to arrive at the airport too early.

June marks Jetstar’s 14th birthday in Aotearoa, and the airline is celebrating with an unusual offer. The low-cost-carrier is giving Kiwis the chance ‘fly like they’re 14’ with free domestic and international flights up for grabs for an entire year* on the condition that they travel with their parents.

The offer was sparked by a survey of over 500 Jetstar NZ customers in which over two-thirds confessed they’ve stopped going on holiday with their parents – most of those by the age of 18.



The survey also uncovered what travellers are most worried about when jetting away with parents, including a whopping one third who said they could not tolerate more than five hours seated next to each other on a plane. 29 per cent admitted they struggle with the lack of alone time, and 25 per cent expressed that at least one of their parents is constantly stressing about something. 18-34 year olds showed themselves to be the least forgiving offspring – with a quarter feeling particularly embarrassed about their parents talking to strangers or random locals.

The biggest motivator for those who frequently travel with parents was the opportunity to spend quality time together, see the world, and build new memories. Financial perks were cited too, with over a third saying they love that their parents pick the dinner bill (36 per cent), shout large portions of the trip (35 per cent), or buy them a little something when they go shopping (27 per cent).

When asked which of their parents is most likely to get everyone to the airport too early, against popular belief, participants named their mum. Mum also took the top spot over Dad as the preferred travel partner. Mum’s were said to be more relaxed and easier to travel with overall, whereas father’s were noted as more adventurous, and more likely to pay for things.

Actor and comedian, Josh Thomson who’s an advocate for the ‘fly like you’re 14’ approach recently took to the Gold Coast with his 83 year old father, saying, “Dad did not disappoint with his vast array of money belts and neck pillows, nor did he hold back on awkward chats with any and all staff along the way. But it all makes for better memories. Plus he slipped me a cheeky $20 to buy myself something nice.”

Travellers up for the prize of a lifetime with parents by their side can enter by tagging @JetstarNZ in a throwback family holiday picture on Instagram. For full details and terms & conditions, visit the Jetstar NZ Instagram page.

*Includes 12 domestic and 6 international JQ operated flights for up to 3 people (winners travel companions must be their parent/s or parental figure). Entries close 11.59pm 2 June 2023.

About Jetstar

The Jetstar Group is one of Asia Pacific’s fastest growing airline brands with one of the most extensive ranges of destinations in the region. It is made up of Jetstar Airways (subsidiary of the Qantas Group) in Australia and New Zealand, Jetstar Asia in Singapore, Jetstar Pacific in Vietnam, and Jetstar Japan in Japan. Jetstar branded carriers operate up to 5,000 flights a week to more than 85 destinations.Please see the full list of destinations and flight routes via jetstar.com. Limited availability across international destinations. Please see T&Cs for more.

About Josh Thomson

Josh is a household name and a legend on the New Zealand comedy scene. He has been a mainstay on comedy panel shows like 7Days, Have You Been Paying Attention, Patriot Brains and appears regularly as the comedian on The Project.

As an actor he's graced the small screen in Netflix's The New Legends Of Monkey, NBC's Young Rock and local hits Good Grief, INSiDE, Wellington Paranormal and Educators. His feature film work includes the recent Australian smash How to Please a Woman, the new American feature Don't Make Me Go, and local favourites Gary of the Pacific, Pork Pie, & Guns Akimbo.

Survey methodology

Sample of 529 NZ based Jetstar Customer Panel members from 12 – 18 May, 2023.

Competition details

Must be 18 years or older to enter. The prize includes 12 domestic and 6 international JQ operated flights for up to 3 people (winners travel companions must be their parent/s or parental figure). Entries close 11.59pm 2 June 2023. Full terms and conditions on the Jetstar NZ Instagram page.

