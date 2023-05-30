Air New Zealand Scales A Weighty Issue

Air New Zealand will be asking more than 10,000 customers travelling on its international network to take part in a passenger weight survey this June.

The survey is essential to the safe and efficient operation of the aircraft and is a Civil Aviation Authority requirement.

Air New Zealand Load Control Improvement Specialist Alastair James explains that before each take-off the pilot needs to know the weight and balance of the loaded aircraft.

“We weigh everything that goes on the aircraft – from the cargo to the meals onboard, to the luggage in the hold.For customers, crew and cabin bags, we use average weights, which we get from doing this survey.”

Customers on Air New Zealand’s domestic network were weighed in 2021. Now that international travel is back up and running, it’s time for international flyers to weigh in.

For customers who are hesitant about jumping on those scales there is nothing to fear.

“We know stepping on the scales can be daunting. We want to reassure our customers there is no visible display anywhere. No one can see your weight – not even us! It’s completely anonymous,” says Mr James

“It’s simple, it’s voluntary, and by weighing in, you’ll be helping us to fly you safely and efficiently, every time.”

The survey will take place at the entrance to the gate lounge of certain Air New Zealand flights departing from Auckland International Airport between 29 May and 2 July.

