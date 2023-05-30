Fewer New Homes Consented In April 2023

There were 2,757 new homes consented in the month of April 2023, down 26 percent compared with April 2022, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

“April 2023 marks the third consecutive month that the number of homes consented has been down by more than 25 percent when compared with the same month of the previous year,” construction and property statistics manager Michael Heslop said.

“The trend for the number of new homes consented peaked in early 2022 and has been decreasing since then.”

Trend estimates reveal the smooth and slowly changing features in a time series after removing varying seasonal effects.

