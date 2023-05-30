Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
C21NZ Names National Growth & Service Manager

Tuesday, 30 May 2023, 3:09 pm
Press Release: Century 21

Quinton Keyser has been named National Growth & Service Manager for Century 21 New Zealand. His responsibilities include driving the growth of Century 21's offices nationwide, sales agents and revenue for the company, says James Bell, CEO of Century 21 Australasia.

Quinton Keyser

As well as building strong sustainable relationships with existing franchise owners and their teams, Mr Keyser will develop a prospecting plan to attract competing agents, principals, partners and businessowners to join C21NZ as franchise owners.

His service responsibilities include delivering proactive communication with offices on initiatives and training that drives improved performance. And he'll be the internal go-to person for service requests, questions and challenges as well as promotion and marketing of the Century 21 brand.

Mr Keyser knows Century 21 and the real estate industry well having been the Chief Operating Officer at Century 21 Palmerston North for over three years. Prior to that he was with Property Brokers Ltd for six years.

"Quinton is an operational guru. He loves all the software, loves solving problems, understands the compliance, and is passionate about people. He's a perfect fit for the industry and will attract more franchise owners, and importantly help retain and grow our current team nationwide," says Mr Bell.

While many other agencies are shrinking, Century 21 New Zealand is currently on a franchise ownership drive. The company has identified many untapped locations with opportunities in the likes of Hamilton, Tauranga, and Auckland's North Shore.

"Century 21 continues to deliver some great results for Kiwis up and down the country. Without doubt these are challenging times in real estate. However, Century 21's unbeatable service, experience and industry knowledge are more important than ever before," says Mr Bell.

Mr Keyser says Century 21's unparalleled reach and reputation is increasingly appealing to potential franchise owners as well as buyers and sellers.

“With immigration once again on the rise, New Zealand Century 21's international reach is a big bonus. Every listing goes onto Century 21's global website which can be translated into 19 different languages. Local companies can't compete with that. It's a big point of difference," says Quinton Keyser.

Another local competitive advantage for C21NZ is that all its offices, agents and clients have ready access to Century 21 Financial. Securing bank finance is often a problem for buyers but C21F Managing Director and mortgage broker Julius Capilitan continues to deliver great deals for C21NZ clients up and down the country.

www.century21.co.nz

