Recognised Internationally, New Zealand Online Safety Code Announces The Members Of Its Oversight Committee

The Code receives international praise from the World Economic Forum (WEF).

The WEF has recognised New Zealand’s new industry led online safety code for “boosting accountability, and improving collaboration between technology platforms, government, and civil society” in its latest digital safety insight report.

Launched last year, as a global first, the Aotearoa New Zealand Code of Practice for Online Safety and Harms commits technology companies such as Google (YouTube), Meta (Facebook and Instagram), TikTok, Twitch, and Twitter to reducing the risk of harmful online content.

“NZTech, which maintains the Code, is proud to see this world first initiative held up on the global stage. It’s not the total solution, but a big step forward in dealing with harmful online content, led by a multi stakeholder group,” says NZTech Chief Executive Graeme Muller.

“The report says the Code aligns with WEF’s risk assessment framework by having clear requirements to identify risk, reduce risk and mitigate harm.

“WEF also praises the Code for facilitating accountability through transparency reporting – a principle at the heart of the Code,” says Muller.

The Code commits signatories to a set of Guiding Principles and Commitments that aim to mitigate the risks and reduce the prevalence of harmful content in seven areas:

child sexual exploitation and abuse

bullying or harassment

hate speech

incitement of violence

violent or graphic content

misinformation

disinformation

The development of the Code was led by Netsafe and has already attracted international attention since its launch.

“The Code is a positive example of what can be achieved when we work together. The fact that WEF has identified that collaboration and also noted the positive potential of the self-regulatory model is a great outcome.

“The intention and development of the Code brings a uniquely New Zealand flavour to some universally understood principles. The Code is encapsulated by Mahi tahi (solidarity), kauhanganuitanga (balance), mana tangata (humanity), and mana (respect). Together, they are critical and necessary to realising the purpose and aspirations of the Code,” says Netsafe Chief Executive Brent Carey.

Oversight Committee members announced

“Today, NZTech is also announcing the members of the Code’s Oversight Committee, a group of people to bring a wide range of skills from diverse backgrounds that will be vital to ensuring the success of the Code,” says Muller.

The Code’s aim is to ultimately help create a safer online experience for Kiwis by enabling industry to build cohesion and process improvements around addressing online safety and harm concerns. It creates a complaint mechanism, sanctions regime, reporting and independent review functions.

NZTech is an NGO funded by over 1,000 member organisations that are working to help create a more equitable, sustainable and prosperous Aotearoa New Zealand underpinned by good technology.

