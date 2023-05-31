Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Greenhouse Gas Emissions (industry And Household): Year Ended 2021

Wednesday, 31 May 2023, 10:53 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand


Greenhouse gas emissions statistics include the emissions by gas type for both industries and households, the emissions intensity (emissions in relation to GDP/economic output) for industries, and tourism-related emissions.

Key facts

Year ended December 2021
 

  • Gross greenhouse gas emissions from New Zealand’s industries and households were 77,638 kilotonnes (carbon dioxide equivalent). This is a fall of 1.1 percent (876 kilotonnes) from 2020’s figure, and 6.2 percent lower (5,096 kilotonnes) than the 2019 pre-COVID-19 level.
  • The fall was driven by a 1.8 percent decrease (1,236 kilotonnes) in industry-related emissions but was partly offset by a 4.4 percent increase (360 kilotonnes) in household emissions mostly due to an increase in household transport emissions.
  • The largest changes to industry emissions were:
    • agriculture, forestry, and fishing, down 668 kilotonnes (1.6 percent), driven by sheep, beef cattle, and grain farming
    • transport, postal, and warehousing, down 333 kilotonnes (7.0 percent), driven by air and space transport
    • manufacturing, down 202 kilotonnes (2.0 percent), driven by petroleum, chemical, polymer, and rubber product manufacturing.
  • Emissions from industry were 88.9 percent of the total, with 11.1 percent coming from households.
  • Service industries, as a broad industry group, contributed the least greenhouse gas emissions (9.2 percent).
  • Primary industries contributed the most greenhouse gas emissions (53.5 percent).
  • Emissions attributable to tourism in 2021 were virtually unchanged from 2020 and accounted for 4.6 percent of total emissions.

