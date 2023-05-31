Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

The Rise Of Artificial Grass: How Urban Turf Solutions Is Shaping New Zealand's Green Spaces

Wednesday, 31 May 2023, 11:06 am
Press Release: Urban Turf Solutions

New Zealand is witnessing a remarkable transformation in its green spaces, as artificial grass becomes increasingly popular among homeowners, businesses, and public spaces. Urban Turf Solutions, a leading provider of high-quality artificial grass in New Zealand, is at the forefront of this revolution, shaping the future of urban design and landscaping.

As cities and towns across the country continue to grow, the demand for sustainable and low-maintenance solutions to beautify outdoor spaces has never been higher. Artificial grass, once primarily used for sports fields, has emerged as a versatile, eco-friendly alternative to natural grass, catering to a wide range of applications, from residential lawns to commercial properties, playgrounds, and public parks.

One of the main drivers behind the rising popularity of artificial grass is the need for water conservation. New Zealand's climate can be unpredictable, with droughts becoming more frequent and severe in recent years. Traditional lawns require significant amounts of water to maintain their lush appearance, putting a strain on local water resources. Artificial grass offers a sustainable solution, drastically reducing water consumption without sacrificing aesthetics or functionality.

Urban Turf Solution’s high-quality artificial grass products not only conserve water but also eliminate the need for harmful pesticides and fertilisers. By replacing traditional lawns with artificial turf, homeowners and businesses can contribute to a cleaner environment and protect local ecosystems from the harmful effects of chemicals.

Another key factor driving the adoption of artificial grass in New Zealand is the desire for low-maintenance green spaces. With busy lifestyles and the increasing cost of living, many people are seeking ways to save time and money on lawn care. Urban Turf's artificial grass requires minimal maintenance, freeing up valuable time for leisure and relaxation, while also reducing the costs associated with traditional lawn care.

Jared Schofield, director of Urban Turf Solutions, commented on the growing trend: "We're thrilled to see how artificial grass is transforming landscapes across New Zealand. It's a fantastic solution that not only saves water and reduces maintenance, but also allows for creative and innovative designs that can truly enhance our urban spaces. At Urban Turf, we're committed to providing high-quality, environmentally-friendly products that cater to the diverse needs of our customers."

The versatility of artificial grass allows for innovative and unique landscaping designs that can enhance the visual appeal of any space. Urban Turf Solutions has been involved in numerous projects that showcase the creative potential of artificial grass, such as rooftop gardens, vertical green walls, and artistic installations in public spaces. These projects not only contribute to the overall aesthetic of the urban environment but also promote a sense of community and wellbeing.

The durability and resilience of artificial grass make it an ideal choice for high-traffic areas like playgrounds and public parks. Urban Turf Solutions products are designed to withstand heavy use and adverse weather conditions, ensuring that the green spaces remain safe and accessible for everyone to enjoy year-round.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Urban Turf Solutions on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Business NZ Energy Council: Emissions Target Possible, But Big Changes Required

New modelling reveals the Government’s 2035 emissions target can be met, but will require significant investment, changes to the current regulatory environment, and behavioural change. More>>


Frog Recruitment: Kiwi Employers Pulling Out The Stops To Entice Workers To Stay

Employers and resigning employees are engaging in counteroffer combat more than ever, and bosses offer a range of workplace carrots to tempt them to stay put. More>>



Statistics: Employment Indicators: April 2023

Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for the April 2023 month (compared with the March 2023 month) were: all industries up 0.6% More>>


Statistics: Fewer New Homes Consented In April 2023

There were 2,757 new homes consented in the month of April 2023, down 26% compared with April 2022. More>>


Digitl: Chorus reorganisation to focus on changing challenges

Chorus is planning a major reorganisation it says is necessary to deal with a changing market and new regulatory settings. More>>


Brian Gaynor Business Journalism Initiative: $2m Fund To Foster NZ Business Journalism

Strengthening and promoting the quality and appeal of New Zealand business and economic journalism is the target of a $2 million endowment to support the development of business and economic journalists. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 