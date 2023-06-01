Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New AI Consultancy Service

Thursday, 1 June 2023, 9:04 am
Press Release: Clickthrough Digital

Clickthrough is proud to announce the launch of its new AI Consultancy Service for companies in the United Kingdom, USA, Australia and New Zealand.

This service will offer a comprehensive suite of artificial intelligence consultancy services for companies in the United Kingdom, USA, Australia and New Zealand.

With this service, Clickthrough aims to help businesses leverage cutting-edge digital marketing technologies and unlock their full potential.

The AI Consultancy Service from Clickthrough will help companies develop, implement and optimize AI technologies to boost the performance of their digital marketing campaigns.

Clickthrough's expert team of consultants will assist clients in understanding the complexities of artificial intelligence and how it can be applied within their organization. With a deep understanding of AI, the team will provide solutions tailored to each customer's unique needs and objectives.

The consultancy service will provide guidance on implementing AI applications such as machine learning, natural language processing, computer vision and robotic process automation. It will also offer support with integrating existing systems into new technologies and developing custom-made solutions that meet specific customer requirements.

In addition, Clickthrough's AI Consultancy Service will provide technical advice for data management, deployment and security.

"We are thrilled to launch our new AI Consultancy Service for businesses across the United Kingdom, USA, Australia and New Zealand markets. We understand that there is no one-size-fits-all approach to leveraging the power of artificial intelligence. By offering tailored solutions for each business, we can ensure that every company fully harnesses these innovative technologies to make their operations more efficient and productive." - Glen Maguire, CEO

Visit www.clickthrough.co.nz for more information about Clickthrough's AI Consultancy Service.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Clickthrough Digital on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Commerce Commission: Rural Connectivity Options

The Commerce Commission has launched its Rural Connectivity Study with the goal of painting a detailed picture of the rural telecommunications market. More>>


Business NZ Energy Council: Emissions Target Possible, But Big Changes Required

New modelling reveals the Government’s 2035 emissions target can be met, but will require significant investment, changes to the current regulatory environment, and behavioural change. More>>


Frog Recruitment: Employers Pulling Out The Stops To Entice Workers To Stay

Employers and resigning employees are engaging in counteroffer combat more than ever, and bosses offer a range of workplace carrots to tempt them to stay put. More>>


Zespri: 2022/23 Financial Results Reflect Challenging Season

Zespri’s 2022/23 financial results reflect a challenging period for the kiwifruit industry, with grower returns down. More>>


Statistics: Fewer New Homes Consented In April 2023

There were 2,757 new homes consented in the month of April 2023, down 26% compared with April 2022. More>>


Digitl: Chorus reorganisation to focus on changing challenges

Chorus is planning a major reorganisation it says is necessary to deal with a changing market and new regulatory settings. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 