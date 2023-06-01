New West Coast Travel Packages Added To TranzAlpine

New rail-based tourism packages will encourage people to get out and explore the West Coast.

Five new short break packages are now available, based around Great Journeys NZ’s TranzAlpine scenic train. These are a great addition to the 10 packages and 12 multi-day tours we already offer across New Zealand.

“The TranzAlpine has long been an important way to bring travellers to the West Coast, but these new packages will encourage people to stay longer in the region and spend time experiencing local activities and the local cuisine. Our aim is to share hidden gems of the West Coast, while supporting tourism operators and other local businesses and helping boost the regional economy all year round,” Tracey Goodall, General Manager Great Journeys New Zealand says.

“TranzAlpine is our most recognised scenic train, with its picturesque journey across Canterbury and the foothills of the Southern Alps, onto Greymouth. These new packages will allow people to really savour parts of that journey – for example, by spending a night or two by Lake Brunner in Moana, where after a walk around the lake, guests can take a dip in the wood fired hot tub at Lake Brunner Lodge.

“The new packages, which range from 2 – 5 days, are an opportunity to step off the beaten track and see more of the West Coast. They include trips to Fox and Franz Joseph Glaciers, tree-top walks and boating – not to mention a range of dining and accommodation experiences. They are a great way to get out and explore the Coast.”

Development West Coast’s Destination Manager Patrick Dault welcomed the new packages.

“It is a fantastic commitment on behalf of Great Journeys NZ towards te tai o poutini and our tourism community. These travel packages will showcase some of the unique experiences and landmarks that have made Aotearoa and the South Island such an iconic destination,” he says.

“In working with industry to develop these packages it greatly enhances the region’s reach in a post-covid recovery era.”

Full details on thenew packages – Lakeside Romantic Getaway, Scenic Escape Lake Brunner, West Coast Explorer, Franz Joseph Glacier Experience, and Premium Glacier Escape – are available at:

https://www.greatjourneysnz.com/

Short break packages, tours and/or Scenic Plus can be booked through our website or via our Travel Centre:

bookings@greatjourneysnz.com

0800 872 467

