Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Consumer NZ: Smaller Power Providers Lead The Pack

Thursday, 1 June 2023, 11:39 am
Press Release: Consumer NZ

Consumer NZ’s latest power company satisfaction survey has found, yet again, the smaller retailers lead the power pack when it comes to keeping customers satisfied.

“Across the board the customer satisfaction rating is a measly 54%,” said Jessica Walker, Consumer NZ Communications and Campaigns Manager.

“The power providers doing a better job of keeping their customers happy tend to have a smaller market share.”

Powershop has come out on top of the annual survey. It’s the third year in a row the retailer has been awarded Consumer’s People’s Choice status, and the sixth time it has achieved the accolade since 2015.

Frank Energy also received the People’s Choice award. Powershop and Frank Energy received satisfaction scores of 74% and 67% respectively.

“Powershop and Frank Energy customers rated their retailers highly for resolving problems and customer support,” said Walker.

Towards the bottom of the pile are two of the big providers – Contact and Trustpower – each scoring satisfaction ratings below the industry average.

“But it’s Meridian’s customers who are the least satisfied of the lot, with a satisfaction score of just 46%.”

The retailers that score below the satisfaction average provide power to 56% of New Zealand’s electricity customers.

No such thing as a premium power product

Regardless of which company you purchase your power from, it is the same quality as wherever your neighbour gets theirs from.

“There’s no reason to stick with an excessively pricey plan or shoddy customer service.

“We urge New Zealanders to shop around; in most cases there’s no reward for being loyal to your retailer.

“The Powerswitch site lets you compare plans and providers in a matter of minutes, and if you choose to switch providers all it generally takes is the push of a button,” said Walker.

Powerswitch is an independent and free service that makes it easy for people to compare plans and power providers. Users of Powerswitch typically save about $400 a year when they compare and switch power plans.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Consumer NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Commerce Commission: Rural Connectivity Options

The Commerce Commission has launched its Rural Connectivity Study with the goal of painting a detailed picture of the rural telecommunications market. More>>


Business NZ Energy Council: Emissions Target Possible, But Big Changes Required

New modelling reveals the Government’s 2035 emissions target can be met, but will require significant investment, changes to the current regulatory environment, and behavioural change. More>>


Frog Recruitment: Employers Pulling Out The Stops To Entice Workers To Stay

Employers and resigning employees are engaging in counteroffer combat more than ever, and bosses offer a range of workplace carrots to tempt them to stay put. More>>


Zespri: 2022/23 Financial Results Reflect Challenging Season

Zespri’s 2022/23 financial results reflect a challenging period for the kiwifruit industry, with grower returns down. More>>


Statistics: Fewer New Homes Consented In April 2023

There were 2,757 new homes consented in the month of April 2023, down 26% compared with April 2022. More>>


Digitl: Chorus reorganisation to focus on changing challenges

Chorus is planning a major reorganisation it says is necessary to deal with a changing market and new regulatory settings. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 