Rare Residential Development Opportunity In Rotorua Primed To Help Alleviate Housing Issue

Thursday, 1 June 2023, 1:20 pm
Press Release: Property Brokers

Property Brokers, a leading provincial real estate company, has unveiled an exceptional residential development opportunity with significant potential in addressing the pressing housing issue in Rotorua. With rising housing demand, this critical infrastructure has attracted the attention of key stakeholders.

Stacey Reid, Commercial Sales Consultant at Property Brokers, has been approached by developers, retirement village operators, and Government agencies to discuss the shovel-ready project's development, recognising that residential land within the city boundary is a rarity.

Reid stated, "Some big projects are circling the country that I'm a part of as a result of this project. These conversations are so important."

The 7.55ha zoned residential development has been consented for 84 sections and has garnered considerable interest from other investors eager to contribute to the city's development. The shovel-ready nature of these projects presents a unique opportunity for developers to play a significant role in remedying a crucial local issue that directly impacts our country's economy.

"This block of land is truly unique," Reid states. "Not often do you find a flat piece of land of this size, zoned residential, that already has subdivision consent and has all the Geotech, engineering, and surveying reports done – ready to take to the market."

Property Brokers is proud to present this rare residential consented development. With its strategic location and ample housing space, this project can make a lasting impact on the community, providing much-needed homes for Rotorua residents.

"We believe that by unlocking the potential of this development opportunity, we can contribute to solving the housing challenge in Rotorua," said Reid. "The collaboration of investors, developers, and stakeholders is essential in addressing the region's housing needs, and this project offers a tangible solution."

Property Brokers invites interested parties to explore this unique opportunity - tenders close for this site at 4 pm on Wednesday, 7th June 2023. View the opportunity here: https://www.propertybrokers.co.nz/listing/cbc119867

Please get in touch with Stacey Reid, Commercial Sales Consultant at Property Brokers, for further information and inquiries.

About Property Brokers:

Property Brokers is a leading family-owned and operated real estate company with a team of over 850 strong operating in more than 90 locations throughout heartland New Zealand. With a commitment to delivering exceptional real estate service and expertise, Property Brokers strives to meet the diverse needs of buyers, sellers, investors, and developers. With a focus on innovation and market knowledge, Property Brokers continues to drive growth and contribute to the success of the local communities it proudly calls home.

