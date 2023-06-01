JAVLN Acquires Steadfast’s Underwriting Policy Management Platform

Auckland, NZ - 1st June 2023. JAVLN, a cloud-based insurance policy management platform, has acquired the Underwriter Central and Insurance Connect businesses from Steadfast Group. JAVLN will continue to support both Steadfast owned and independent underwriting agencies using Underwriter Central, while providing a pathway for these customers to migrate to JAVLN, a more modern policy management platform.

The deal bolsters JAVLN’s Australian technical consulting and support capability. Melbourne-based Underwriter Central staff will join JAVLN including Underwriter Central General Manager Justin Hurrell.

"I am excited to welcome the Underwriter Central team to JAVLN and look forward to working with them to support UC clients to grow their businesses. Integrating Underwriter Central into JAVLN will increase our scale and ability to partner with other clients in Australia,” says Dale Smith, founder and CEO of JAVLN.

JAVLN is an innovative, forward-thinking business, and this deal strengthens our relationship. I am pleased to be able to offer Underwriter Central clients the opportunity to move on to JAVLN’s modern and easy-to-use cloud-based policy management platform,” says Steadfast Executive General Manager – Technology, Chris Rouse.

