Avalon Leverages Parrot Analytics’ Content Valuation To Inform Negotiations

Avalon, the multi-award-winning talent management, television production and live promotion group, is collaborating with Parrot Analytics, the entertainment industry’s leading global audience analytics and content valuation firm, benefiting from Parrot’s groundbreaking Content Valuation data and analysis to inform its negotiations and content deals.

“We are excited to work with Parrot Analytics because of their unique ability to shed light on the value of key content and talent – they’re bringing more transparency to the industry for producers and talent representatives,” said Jon Thoday, Co-Executive Chairman at Avalon. “The depth and breadth of Parrot’s proprietary data, coupled with their analytical insights, has been invaluable to us in supporting talent and content negotiations.”

“We’re delighted to work with Avalon to help bring them more visibility and to support their business and negotiations with a robust dataset,” said Laurine Garaude, Parrot Analytics’ EMEA Partnerships Director. “Adoption of the Parrot Analytics Content Valuation system can help redress information asymmetries across the industry and we’re excited to see it come to life.”

Avalon’s TV production operation is known for groundbreaking returning series such as Not Going Out (BBC), the UK’s longest running sitcom on air; BAFTA-winning entertainment format Taskmaster (Channel 4), which has 13 international versions; multi Emmy-winning Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO); and BAFTA-nominated scripted comedies Breeders (FX/Sky) and Starstruck (HBO Max/BBC). Avalon distributes its catalog to over 200 territories worldwide.

In leveraging Parrot Analytics’ global audience analytics, Avalon joins a rapidly growing roster of industry leaders, including such studios as Lionsgate, Warner Bros. Discovery, NBCUniversal, and Sony Pictures; media and technology companies including Amazon, Comcast, and Google; networks such as Sky and Turner; government agencies such as Canadian Media Fund and British Film Institute; and streaming services such as HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video.

