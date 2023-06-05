New Zealand Investors Gain Access To Leading Australian Private Equity Fund Via Apex Platform

June 5, 2023: A market leading Australian private equity fund, boasting strong ESG credentials across healthcare, technology, financials and real assets, the Federation Alternative Investments II Fund (F2), has been added to the Apex Investment Administration (NZ) Ltd platform (previously MMC.)

Managed by Federation Asset Management (“Federation”), an Australian alternatives investment manager, F2 is an open-ended strategy that provides investors with access to a portfolio of institutional grade private capital opportunities with the benefit of monthly subscriptions, redemptions and pricing.

Cameron Brownjohn, Chief Executive Officer of Federation, says: “We are pleased to offer access to our flagship fund in partnership with Apex to New Zealand financial advisers. This inclusion is in response to strong interest and demand from independent financial advisers in New Zealand.”

Brownjohn says the strong focus on ESG-focussed investments has played a significant role in underpinning Federation Alternative Investments’ strong performance since its inception – it has achieved an unrealised gross return on investments of 21% p.a. since inception.

“In the current uncertain economic environment, the key for investors is to find growth opportunities with strong defensive characteristics. Private equity has proved its value over the years, with little correlation with listed markets and a track record of producing superior returns when investments are made during downturns,” he notes.

Federation’s approach is to build diversified portfolios with exposure to high-growth yet defensive sectors. Examples of these are education, healthcare, clean power, real estate, financial services and technology.

As successful case studies, Federation holdings currently include Australian healthcare company George Health, clean energy generator Windlab and tech-enabled logistics company Sendle, which offers a fully carbon neutral service.

“Our focus is on strong, sustainable market leading businesses. We work closely with the investee companies to develop and grow their businesses through providing the capital, business plan development and strategic direction to realise untapped growth.

“The pipeline of investible opportunities is exceptionally strong, including interests in a range of renewable energy infrastructure,” says Brownjohn.

