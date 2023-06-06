Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Decked Out Doughnuts Anyone?

Tuesday, 6 June 2023, 12:09 pm
Press Release: Baking NZ

Does your bakery make doughnuts that customers queue for? Are they stunning works of art filled with deliciousness?

Then Baking New Zealand wants you to enter them in the Decked-out Doughnut Championship 2023 being held at Fine Food New Zealand on Sunday June 25.

Its New Zealand’s first national doughnut competition, but judging by the global popularity of ‘designer’ doughnuts, it should be huge!

Here’s some inspiration of what’s trending in doughnuts from Britain’s National Doughnut Week 2023 to get you started:

  • Salted Caramel doughnut filled with cream and topped with ginger icing and ginger crumb
  • Lime cheesecake doughnut
  • Rhubarb and custard doughnut
  • Lemon meringue doughnut
  • Peanut Butter Brownie doughnut filled with peanut butter caramel, topped with caramel icing, chocolate chips and a chunk of brownie
  • Sea-themed doughnuts are all the rage; think Little Mermaid with blue icing and pearl sprinkles and fondant seahorse, starfish or mermaid tail. What about dark chocolate icing, milk chocolate swirl and a chocolate praline seahorse or shell?

To enter the Decked-out Doughnut Championship 2023 you must produce two identical yeast-raised doughnuts, any shape, your choice of fillings and decorations. Maximum weight is 250grms and your doughnuts must not have any laminations. All competition doughnuts must be a saleable item in your own business.

For your doughnut fillings, they will need to be ambient shelf stable 15-25° Celsius for 24 hours once submitted. No custards or fresh cream that requires refrigeration, please. (Doughnuts will NOT be refrigerated and must be safe to be kept out.)

For all the entry details go to www.bakingnz.co.nz .

What will New Zealand’s first Decked-out Doughnut Champion 2023 look and taste like? Let’s get baking New Zealand and see what you come up with.

Entries should be delivered or couriered to Fine Food NZ (Hall 3 stand F42), Auckland Showgrounds, 217 Greenlane West, Auckland 1051 by 4pm on June 24. Judging will take place be on Monday, June 26.

