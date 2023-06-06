Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Countdown Commits To 20% Off Popular Odd Bunch Range

Tuesday, 6 June 2023, 1:20 pm
Press Release: Countdown

6 June 2023: Countdown has announced a new commitment to value in the fruit and veg aisle with the retailer’s popular Odd Bunch range guaranteed to be at least 20% less than the standard shelf price of comparable fruit and veg.

The Odd Bunch range has been a key part of Countdown’s produce aisle since 2017, and in that time it’s proved increasingly popular with New Zealanders, with Odd Bunch now making up to 20 per cent of sales in some categories, like apples, capsicums and carrots. In the last financial year alone, Countdown customers purchased over nine million bags of Odd Bunch produce.

Countdown’s Commercial Director for Fresh, Pieter de Wet, says the supermarket is pleased to be taking The Odd Bunch to the next level and committing to customers that they’re getting a great deal every time they buy from the range.

“We know value, especially in fruit and veg, is more important than ever for our customers who are looking for more ways to save when shopping, and committing to at least 20% off The Odd Bunch is one more thing we can do to make it easier for them.

“And not only can customers be certain they’re getting a great, affordable option - they’re also helping prevent food waste and providing an outlet for our growers’ fruit and veg that might look a little different but still tastes great!”

The Odd Bunch and the types of produce included, will change with the seasons and supply, but Countdown’s 20% less commitment will stay all year round. Stock will also vary from store to store, depending on the seasons and availability.

Countdown is also committed to helping customers find value across their entire grocery shop heading into winter, and will be holding the prices of over 100 key grocery lines with its Great Price for Winter programme which runs until 20 August 2023.

The Great Price for Winter programme includes milk, tinned tomatoes, mushrooms, margarine, potatoes, muesli bars, chicken and more.

Countdown’s Commercial Director for Packaged Goods, Steve Mills, says the programme will help customers have price certainty on products they regularly buy in-store and online over winter.

“We know that affordability has never been more important to our customers. While we certainly can’t control all of the factors that are contributing to inflation, we hope that holding the prices on these key products goes some way towards helping New Zealanders this winter.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Countdown on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Binoy Kampmark: Meta & Privacy: The Economy Of Data Transgressions

Meta, to put it rather inelegantly, has a data non-compliance problem. It began with the original conception of Facebook, a social network conceived by that most anti-social of types, Mark Zuckerberg. Who says these troubled sorts lack a sense of irony? More>>


GHD: NZ Can Lead Global Energy Transition If Barriers To Renewables Are Unlocked

New Zealand is well placed compared to other countries in reaching its 100% renewable energy goals and could become a world leader in excess energy supply to global markets. More>>


Rio Tinto: Global Spike In Aluminium Prices Drives NZ Smelter’s Profit

Rio Tinto’s wholly-owned subsidiary PANZ has reported financial results relating to its interest in NZAS, showing an underlying net profit of $122.268M for the 2022 financial year. More>>


Retirement Commission: Financial Sector Urged To Drop Jargon, Make Money More Understandable

A new glossary has been launched aiming to strip away the overly complex language used in financial services to make money terms more accessible to Kiwis. More>>



Statistics: Travel Exports Gain Reduces Trade Deficit In March 2023 Quarter

New Zealand’s trade deficit narrowed to $3.2B in the March 2023 quarter, compared with $3.9B in the March 2022 quarter, according to data released by Stats NZ today. More>>


Business NZ Energy Council: Emissions Target Possible, But Big Changes Required

New modelling reveals the Government’s 2035 emissions target can be met, but will require significant investment, changes to the current regulatory environment, and behavioural change.More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 