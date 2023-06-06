LVR Easing Leading To More Borrowing Enquiries – C21NZ

The Reserve Bank’s easing of LVR restrictions is already seeing more first-home buyers making enquiries with banks and brokers, says Tim Kearins, Owner of Century 21 New Zealand.

Mr Kearins’ comments follow the Reserve Bank easing the loan-to-value ratio (LVR) limits on lending to owner-occupier borrowers with less than a 20 percent deposit, as well as allowing property investors to have a lower deposit.

Tim Kearins

The new, lesser LVR restrictions took effect on 1 June. It now means the previous 10% limit for loans with an LVR above 80% for owner occupiers, and 5% limit for loans with an LVR above 60% for investors has lifted to a 15% limit for loans with an LVR above 80% for owner occupiers, and 5% limit for loans with an LVR above 65% for investors.

Mr Kearins says the Reserve Bank was right in its assessment that the previous limits, which were put in place at the height of the pandemic, were now too tight and may be blocking creditworthy borrowers from borrowing.

“This provides banks, brokers, and importantly, borrowers a little more wriggle room. Anecdotally, we are hearing that lenders are getting more enquiries. Nonetheless, borrowing remains tough,” says Mr Kearins.

Also encouraging, says the Century 21 leader, is the fact that while the property market has fallen about 17% since the peak in late 2021, the rate of decline is reportedly slowing. Further, in its monetary policy statement last month, the Reserve Bank said house prices had fallen to a more sustainable level.

REINZ recently reported that real estate agents across the country are seeing glimpses of green shoots in the market as first-home buyers show more interest after the Reserve Bank’s announced on the easing of LVR restrictions.

“Let’s not forget that rents are still high, and for many if they can organise a mortgage and buy this winter, they won’t look back. As well as softer prices, Century 21 agents are reporting that vendors are finally getting more realistic. Many vendors are also keen to sell before the General Election campaign which sees Kiwis delaying their decisions,” says Mr Kearins.

The arrival of Credit Contract & Consumer Finance Act (CCCFA) saw a serious credit crunch from late 2020. Despite some Government tweaking since, big retail banks continue to conduct ultra-conservative assessments on all new borrowers.

“If prospective property buyers can stump up a deposit and prove their ability to service a mortgage, they might be surprised with what a mortgage broker can offer. To help their cause, new borrowers should also consider getting in a flatmate or boarder. That income could make all the difference in getting them over the line,” he says.

The Century 21 leader says mortgage brokers like Julius Capilitan of Century 21 Financial do all the running around, delivering competitive rates and greater borrowing flexibility than traditional banks.

Mr Kearins says Century 21 Financial’s offering to all C21NZ offices and clients is proving to be a real point of difference for his company in the local real estate marketplace.

“Mortgage brokers have come into their own in the past couple of years and are playing a key role in 2023 getting more Kiwis into homeownership. The latest easing of the LVRs is another boost to prospective borrowers,” says Tim Kearins.

