It’s A Wrap At Armageddon - Wintergeddon Strikes With Huge Attendance And Happy Fans

Wednesday, 7 June 2023, 12:32 pm
Press Release: Armageddon Expo

Superheroes, Vikings, robots, Timelords and Zombies all shared the spoils at the Auckland Showgrounds for the first Armageddon Expo since 2020.
 

And with real stars attending – in the flesh – fans were beyond excited to don their favourite cosplay outfits and get along to meet them, get a photo and autograph and mingle with those of their kind.

The talent roster included: Jack Gleeson (Game of Thrones), Michelle Gomez (Doctor Who), Emilie De Ravin (Once Upon a Time), Caity Lotz (Legends of Tomorrow), Sacha Dhawan (Doctor Who), John Noble (Lord of the Rings), Afshan Azad (Harry Potter), Clive Standen (Vikings), Lucy Martin (Vikings), David Anders (iZombie), Georgina Haig (Once Upon a Time) and animation voice actors, Landon McDonald, Nicolas Roye and Justine Huxley – ensuring that fans had their work cut out to see everyone over the three days of the show.

Armageddon Founder and director of Beyond Reality Media, William Geradts says that getting the Auckland Armageddon over the line after years of delays was a relief – but to have so many fans attend was humbling.

“It was so hard to predict how things would go after such a big pause, but the fans turned up and had a ball. We couldn’t be happier,” Geradts said.

Also excited to get back to Armageddon were the Esports competitors, with hundreds attending to take part or watch the The League of Legends Armageddon META Open and The Valorant Armageddon META Open competitions on the big screen.

Another attraction for the event was the newly minted Armageddon Talent Contest, which saw singers, dancers and K-pop groups vying for cash prizes in front of a celebrity judging panel, including Wellington Paranormal actors Karen O’Leary and Mike Minogue and comedian Cori Gonzalez-Macuer. The winner was talented circus performer, Gemma Bradbury, who on her acrobatic hoop spun herself to first place and a $5,000 prize.

“Whatever type of show you’re into, whether it’s fantasy, drama, gaming or anime, there’s going to be others of your tribe at Armageddon,” Geradts says.

“It really is an incredible weekend of entertainment, and we think the fans walked away satisfied by what they got to see and do at the show,” he said.

Geradts is already planning the next Auckland event, happening in Labour Weekend October this year.

“Stay tuned for announcements,” Geradts said.

