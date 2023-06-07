Women In Trades Event - Celebrating And Inspiring Our Wahine Toa.

Women in Trades NZ - working to get more women into trades.

Women in Trades, in conjunction with Connected.govt.nz and Venture Timaru will be holding their first event in Timaru on the 14th of June at the Southern Trust Events Centre. This free event will run from 10am to 2pm. We ask you to register for the event by heading to the Women in Trades NZ Website. There will be some tickets available on the day.

Women only make up 3% of the trades workforce so this specialty event provides an opportunity for women to meet, mix and mingle with tradeswomen, employers and trades training providers as they learn about different trades and the pathways to pursuing a career in the trades. Last year a group of students from Timaru Girls High school attended the Christchurch event and their teacher, Jo Shaw, commented: “The girls loved the experience and taking part in all the activities. Your panel of tradeswomen was awesome too!!”. Jo was instrumental in bringing this event to Timaru.

Our exhibitors are made up of educational providers, such as Te Pukenga subsidiaries Competenz and Ara Institute of Technology, and ETCO, alongside industry partners such as Fulton Hogan, Active Refrigeration, and Ranger Specialist Coating. This is a great opportunity to speak with young women from local schools about careers they may have not have considered. With our partnership with Connected.Govt.NZ we have a number of women who are looking for work and considering a trade. If you are interested in exhibiting get in touch with Women in Trades NZ or Venture Timaru.

The morning will start with an opportunity for attendees to “give it a go” in a variety of trades activities.

At midday we will have a panel discussion about the challenges and opportunities for women considering a trades career. There will be time after the panel discussion to have further time with exhibitors before the event closes at 2 pm.

The event is supported by a dedicated group of organisations who are committed to seeing more women enter the trades and trades training. Kylie Taffard, co-chair Women in Trades NZ would especially like to thank Elizabeth Noakes from Connected.Govt.nz and Liam Brown from Venture Timaru who have worked tirelessly to ensure this event is a success for the women and business of Timaru and surrounds.

About Women in Trades:

Women in Trades (WIT) is made up of a group of dedicated people from in and around the trades and trades services sectors. Our goal is to increase the participation and success of women in trades training and careers where they are traditionally underrepresented. We do this by hosting events and developing digital resources targeted specifically at women, their whanau, careers counsellors and employers.

For more information please visit our website: www.womenintradesnz.com

or email us contact@womenintradesnz.com

