Hospitality Sector Leads Increase In Filled Jobs

Accommodation and food services had an 8.9 percent (12,196 jobs) annual increase in filled job numbers for the year ended March 2023, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

Across all industries filled jobs numbers were up 2.8 percent (61,683 jobs) in the March 2023 quarter, when compared with the March 2022 quarter.

“Filled job numbers in accommodation and food services lifted strongly during the latter part of 2022, and this has continued into this year,” business employment insights manager Sue Chapman said.

“The growth in job numbers in the hospitality sector coincides with the opening of New Zealand’s borders, and a rise in overseas visitors since the middle of last year.”

Visit our website to read this news story and information release and to download CSV files:



© Scoop Media

