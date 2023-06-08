Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Hospitality Sector Leads Increase In Filled Jobs

Thursday, 8 June 2023, 11:05 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand

Accommodation and food services had an 8.9 percent (12,196 jobs) annual increase in filled job numbers for the year ended March 2023, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

Across all industries filled jobs numbers were up 2.8 percent (61,683 jobs) in the March 2023 quarter, when compared with the March 2022 quarter.

“Filled job numbers in accommodation and food services lifted strongly during the latter part of 2022, and this has continued into this year,” business employment insights manager Sue Chapman said.

“The growth in job numbers in the hospitality sector coincides with the opening of New Zealand’s borders, and a rise in overseas visitors since the middle of last year.”

Visit our website to read this news story and information release and to download CSV files:
 

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Statistics New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Foodstuffs: Almost 40% Increase In North Island Retail Crime

Grocers running the North Island’s New World, PAK’nSAVE, & Four Square stores recorded a 38.2% increase in retail crime between February and April of this year.
More>>


NZ Compare: Has The Winter Energy Bill Shock Come Early?

PowerCompare.co.nz witnessed a remarkable 104% year-on-year increase compared to May 2022, reflecting growing demand for affordable energy options amid increased living costs & growing hardship faced by many Kiwis. More>>


Consumer NZ: Problematic Supermarket Pricing Perseveres

In March, Consumer NZ brought examples of over 300 dodgy supermarket specials to the attention of the supermarket bosses, yet Kiwis continue to share evidence that supermarket pricing practices are far from fair. More>>


GHD: NZ Can Lead Global Energy Transition If Barriers To Renewables Are Unlocked

New Zealand is well placed compared to other countries in reaching its 100% renewable energy goals and could become a world leader in excess energy supply to global markets. More>>



Statistics: Travel Exports Gain Reduces Trade Deficit In March 2023 Quarter

New Zealand’s trade deficit narrowed to $3.2B in the March 2023 quarter, compared with $3.9B in the March 2022 quarter, according to data released by Stats NZ today. More>>


Business NZ Energy Council: Emissions Target Possible, But Big Changes Required

New modelling reveals the Government’s 2035 emissions target can be met, but will require significant investment, changes to the current regulatory environment, and behavioural change. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 