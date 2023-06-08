Business Financial Data: March 2023 Quarter



Business financial data provides sales, purchases, salaries and wages, and operating profit estimates for most market industries in New Zealand, and information on stocks for selected industries. This collection uses a combination of survey, tax, and other administrative data.

Key facts

For all business financial data (BFD) industries, in the March 2023 quarter compared with the March 2022 quarter:

sales were $181 billion, up $10 billion (5.6 percent)

purchases were $129 billion, up $6.8 billion (5.6 percent)

salaries and wages were $29.3 billion, up $2.3 billion (8.6 percent)

operating profit was $22.7 billion, up $516 million (2.3 percent).

When adjusting for seasonal effects, in the March 2023 quarter compared with the December 2022 quarter:

sales in 6 of the 14 New Zealand Standard Industrial Output Classification (NZSIOC) level 1 industries increased

manufacturing (down $936 million); construction (down $902 million); and electricity, gas, water and waste services (up $402 million) industries had the largest movements in sales.

The business financial data release covers most market industries in the New Zealand economy, using survey and tax data.

